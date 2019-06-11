Secretary of State meeting with Secretary of State for European Affairs Amélie de Montchalin: 11 June 2019

The Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Steve Barclay, met with Secretary of State for European Affairs, Amélie de Montchalin, in Downing Street today.

A DExEU spokesperson said:

“The two ministers held a positive and constructive meeting today as part of Mme de Montchalin’s first visit to London in her new role as Minister for EU Affairs.

“They discussed the next steps of Brexit, and issues of common interest such as the importance of European citizens’ rights.

“Both ministers expressed a commitment to maintaining a positive future relationship between France and the UK after Brexit.”