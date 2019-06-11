Correspondence

Update letter to residents on developments in response to the Grenfell Tower fire: 10 June 2019

Secretary of State for Communities, the Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP and the Minister for Grenfell Victims write to residents.

The Secretary of State for Communities, the Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP and the Minister for Grenfell Victims the Rt Hon Nick Hurd MP, write to residents updating them on progress being made in relation to building safety, the management of the Grenfell Tower and Memorial Commission, environmental monitoring, the Grenfell Tower Inquiry and the Social Housing Green paper.

