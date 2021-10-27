Secretary of State gives notice of revocation of declaration under Schedule 21 of the Coronavirus Act 2020

Revocation under schedule 21, part 2, para 4(2) of the Coronavirus Act 2020

In line with the move to step 4 of the roadmap and the publication of the Autumn/Winter plan, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care has today laid a statutory instrument ( SI ) to remove certain powers from the Coronavirus Act 2020 which are no longer deemed as necessary and proportionate to respond to the pandemic. This includes the expiry of Schedule 21 (section 51): Powers relating to potentially infectious persons.

In accordance with paragraph 4(2) of Schedule 21, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care declares that he ceases to be of the view that the measures outlined in Schedule 21 are considered as an effective means of delaying or preventing further transmission of coronavirus (COVID19) in England. The declaration made by the Secretary of State on 10 February 2020 is revoked.

Before revoking this declaration, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care has consulted with the Chief Medical Officer, as required by paragraph 4(5) of Schedule 21 of the 2020 Act.