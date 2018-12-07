Secretary of State for Transport meets leaders from the haulage and logistics sector

The Rt. Hon. Chris Grayling MP, Secretary of State for Transport, and Jesse Norman MP, Minister of State at the Department for Transport, yesterday hosted leaders from the haulage and logistics sector at Downing Street to discuss the benefits of the government’s EU Exit Withdrawal Agreement for UK businesses and consumers.

A wide range of topics was discussed, including:

the clarity and certainty provided by the Withdrawal Agreement

the benefits of the implementation period in giving businesses sufficient time to prepare for our new relationship and allowing the UK time to negotiate a mutually beneficial road freight agreement with the EU

the government and EU’s intention to ensure comparable market access for freight and passenger road transport operators as part of a longer-term agreement with the EU

Addressing the attendees, the Secretary of State and Jesse Norman outlined a broad range of measures around the extensive preparations the department is taking to manage any impact on the haulage and logistics sector in the unlikely event of no deal with the EU.

A full list of attendees can be found below: