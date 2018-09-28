Scottish Secretary welcomes Moray Growth Deal milestone

The UK Government today [Friday 28 September] announced a key milestone has been reached in securing a Growth Deal for Moray.

On a visit to the region, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss formally invited Moray Growth Deal partners to submit plans on their priorities for boosting economic growth and productivity.

The UK Government will work closely with Moray Council, other local partners, and the Scottish Government to develop proposals.

Scottish Secretary David Mundell said:

I welcome this progress on a Growth Deal for Moray and we look forward to working with local partners on their proposals. City region and growth deals are a cornerstone in the UK Government’s long-standing commitment to invest directly in Scotland’s future, giving communities the financial backing to promote economic growth and allowing local partners to develop projects that place Scotland at the forefront of innovation, technology and connectivity. Our record on such deals for Scotland speaks for itself, having committed more than £1 billion so far.

Speaking after meeting local businesses and visiting the new Macallan distillery and visitor centre, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss said:

The UK Government is backing Scotland by committing more than £1 billion to support Scottish city region deals since 2014. The deals attract new talent to the area, create better access to technology and improving the local transport system.

I’ve invited a bid for a Moray Growth Deal and I look forward to receiving ambitious proposals to unlock growth and productivity in the region.

Moray Council Leader Graham Leadbitter added his support saying:

This news is a real boost for the whole of Moray. The support for a Moray Growth Deal is evident right across the region in our communities, amongst business leaders and from the cross-party support of all of the Council’s political groups. There is still much work to be done but the Minister’s announcement represents a key milestone for the Growth Deal bid.

Moray Growth Deal Business Assembly Chair Michael Urquhart commented:

We are delighted to receive this positive news from the Treasury. The members of the Moray Growth Deal Business Assembly, and indeed, I’m certain the wider business community in Moray, share an ambition to grow our economy and create sustainable opportunities for the people of Moray to live and work here. We are ready to support the Moray Growth Deal bid team to help secure a good deal for Moray.

The visit from the Chief Secretary to the Treasury is the latest in a series visits to Moray by UK Government Ministers. Exchequer Secretary, Robert Jenrick, was in Moray last month to discuss the Growth Deal with Douglas Ross MP; Lord Duncan held discussions with the Principal of Moray College and David Mundell met with the Growth Deal bid team and a cross section of Moray business leaders in April.