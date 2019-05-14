Safety advice for unmodified Whirlpool tumble dryers

Consumers affected by a Whirlpool safety issue, who still have unmodified tumble dryers, have been told to unplug them immediately and seek a free modification.

The Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) has repeated its safety advice to people who may have one of the estimated 500,000 Whirlpool tumble dryers still to undergo modification.

Following a recent review by OPSS, consumers whose Whirlpool tumble dryers have been modified can continue to use them safely, according to the instructions. However, those with an unmodified, affected tumble dryer have been told to unplug them and not use until they have been modified, free of charge, by Whirlpool.

OPSS has published specific requirements for Whirlpool to act on and the investigation is ongoing.

All consumers should always follow manufacturers’ instructions, including thoroughly and regularly clearing out the lint tray of tumble dryers.

Whirlpool’s affected brands are: Hotpoint, Indesit, Creda, Swan, Proline. For further information, please contact Whirlpool or visit the brands’ websites.

Consumers should always be vigilant and register appliances at Register My Appliance to ensure they receive updates on product modifications and recalls.

Consumers are encouraged to: visit the GOV.UK Product Recall page for up-to-date information on current recalls.

Anyone with concerns about product safety can call the Citizens Advice consumer service line on 03454 04 05 06.

Office for Product Safety and Standards review of Whirlpool tumble dryer modification finds fire risk is low

Hotpoint, Indesit, Creda, Swan and Proline tumble dryers