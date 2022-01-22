Richard Meddings CBE confirmed as new Chair of NHS England

The government has confirmed today that Richard Meddings will be the new Chair of NHS England, following a fair and open competition.

Mr Meddings previously served on HM Treasury’s Board and as Chair of TSB Bank, and is a non-executive director at Credit Suisse.

As Chair of NHS England he will be focusing on the health service’s recovery from the pandemic and expanding its workforce.

Throughout his career, Mr Meddings has led change and reform at the highest levels, and has a strong record of achievement.

The role of NHS England Chair is appointed by the Health and Social Care Secretary in accordance with the Cabinet Office Code of Governance for Public Appointments.

Mr Meddings was confirmed as the government’s preferred candidate in December. The Secretary of State has taken the final decision following a hearing with the Health and Social Care Committee on 18 January 2022.

It is a four-year role, and Richard Meddings will begin in March 2022. The position carries an annual salary of £63,000, which Mr Meddings intends to donate to charity.

Mr Meddings will replace the current chair, Lord Prior, who has been in post since October 2018.

Health and Social Care Secretary, Sajid Javid, said:

I am delighted to confirm Richard Meddings CBE’s appointment as the new Chair of NHS England, I want to thank Lord Prior for his invaluable contribution over the last few years. Richard brings to the role a wealth of experience in both the public and private sectors, including years of management in the financial services industry. I look forward to working with him as we support the NHS to recover from COVID-19, tackle the backlog, and back our incredible healthcare staff.

Richard Meddings CBE said: