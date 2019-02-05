Government response
Response to Public Accounts Committee: Transforming courts and tribunals
Updated timetable for delivery (Recommendation 1 - published January 2019)
This response outlines the progress HMCTS has made against the twenty-three milestones for interim state two on the programme, which we have now reached at the end of January 2019. We have fully delivered twenty of the twenty-three milestones, and our response sets out our progress against the other three as well as the outline timeline for the next phase of the reform programme.
What the changes will mean in practice for all the users (Recommendation 2 - published January 2019)
This response outlines who will be affected by the reforms and what the changes will mean for our users. In addition, it provides details of the research undertaken and what this tells us.
As well as providing this response HMCTS regularly publishes reform updates, information and documentation and uses a range of channels to reach a wide audience.
Recommendation 3 (published November 2018)
HMCTS response on how we will engage stakeholders with our reform programme.
Recommendation 4 (published January 2019)
Ministry of Justice response to the Committee’s fourth recommendation on the approach to identifying and evaluating the impact of the changes on peoples’ access to, and fairness of the justice system.
Likely financial implications of the reforms on the wider justice system (Recommendation 5 - published January 2019)
The response sets out the collaborative approach HMCTS is taking in identifying and managing any cross-criminal justice system financial impacts. It sets out the work we have undertaken with partners, agencies and other government departments likely to be affected by the reforms in the Criminal and the Civil, Family and Tribunal jurisdictions.