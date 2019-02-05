MOJ response to Public Accounts Committee: Transforming courts and tribunals

Ministry of Justice response to the Committee’s fourth recommendation on the approach to identifying and evaluating the impact of the changes on peoples’ access to, and fairness of the justice system.

The response covers three broad areas:

Has reform altered outcomes (fairness for example case/hearing outcomes, sentencing and financial awards)?

Has reform changed the ability of users to pursue a case effectively (access to justice for example the ability and speed at which court users can access and pursue a case)?

Has reform had an effect on costs incurred by those who use courts and tribunals (for example travel costs, costs of time wasted)?

The response describes our multi-tiered approach which sets out how the overarching evaluation fits with:

The agile approach, incorporating review and assessment;

Formal project level evaluations; and

The on-going approach to cost/benefit assessment.