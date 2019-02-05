Government response
MOJ response to Public Accounts Committee: Transforming courts and tribunals
Ministry of Justice response to Public Accounts Committee's fourth recommendation in its report Transforming courts and tribunals, Fifty-Sixth Report of Session 2017 to 2019.
Ministry of Justice response to the Committee’s fourth recommendation on the approach to identifying and evaluating the impact of the changes on peoples’ access to, and fairness of the justice system.
The response covers three broad areas:
- Has reform altered outcomes (fairness for example case/hearing outcomes, sentencing and financial awards)?
- Has reform changed the ability of users to pursue a case effectively (access to justice for example the ability and speed at which court users can access and pursue a case)?
- Has reform had an effect on costs incurred by those who use courts and tribunals (for example travel costs, costs of time wasted)?
The response describes our multi-tiered approach which sets out how the overarching evaluation fits with:
- The agile approach, incorporating review and assessment;
- Formal project level evaluations; and
- The on-going approach to cost/benefit assessment.
