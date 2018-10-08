Rejection policy widens for first registrations

In August 2017, we announced plans to trial a wider set of rejection criteria on first registration applications (FR1). Following successful tests four new rejection criteria will be applied from today (8 October 2018), when:

an AP1 application form is submitted instead of an FR1 application form

panel 3 of the FR1 is not completed (extent of land sought to be registered)

panel 5 of the FR1 is not completed or no fee has been lodged (value of land and fee paid)

panel 12 of FR1 is not completed (certificate of title)

The notes in the side panels of form FR1 have been updated.

In our customer charter we set out our commitment to customers, and how by working together we’ll achieve simpler, faster and cheaper conveyancing.

We commit to be open and transparent in our dealings with customers and to deliver accuracy standards, but customers need to play their part. We are working hard to achieve these goals and balance customer needs against the duty we hold to land and property owners. Internally we are improving our caseworkers’ practices to enhance the quality of the data we share and the consistency of the application enquiries (requisitions) we send you.

Planned trial

Following the success of last year’s test to widen the rejection criteria we will trial a further 6 criteria from today. The Registration Completion Service (RCS) have been consulted about the changes and implementation date.

Three criteria relate to the first registration application form (FR1). We feel customers should get these points right every time. During the trial applications will be rejected when:

the first option in panel 3 of the FR1 has been completed (the attached plan and shown), but a plan hasn’t been supplied

the extent of the land sought to be registered cannot be clearly identified on the Ordnance Survey map from the description provided in panel 3, or documentation sent with the application

panels 14 to 16 are completed incorrectly

The other 3 rejection criteria relate to applications for first registration that rely on copy deeds:

when the conveyancer’s certificate has not been sent

when a mix of copy and original deeds have been sent with an application that contains a conveyancer’s certificate

when all copy deeds have not been certified within 3 months of sending them to us, or the certification is undated, or the address of the conveyancer is not included in the certification

Previously, when the conveyancer’s certificate had not been sent with the application, or a combination of copy and original deeds were sent, we sent you an application enquiry requesting the original deeds. From today, rejected applications for these points can be resent with the copy deeds, allowing original deeds to be retained in your possession.

In the past, when the copy deeds were not certified correctly, we requested additional certified copies. From today, when these applications are rejected we will return the certified copy deeds to you for amendment.

We will continue to monitor and review the trial to determine its impact and will keep you updated on its progress.