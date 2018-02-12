Regulatory Excellence Awards: it's time to showcase your work

At the Office for Product Safety and Standards, we want to showcase the outstanding work you do to help British business comply with regulation – giving them the confidence to invest and grow, whilst protecting our communities.

The Regulatory Excellence Awards recognise regulatory organisations, individual businesses and trade associations that have achieved positive outcomes through good practice.

Entrants will have to demonstrate excellent use of better regulation tools and principles, such as Primary Authority, Better Business for All, the Regulators’ Code and / or consideration of regulatory impact on business growth.

This is your chance to shine, share work with your peers and widen the impact it has around the country!

The Awards are open to anyone involved in delivering better regulation – e.g. local authorities, national regulators, businesses and trade associations.

Individuals, teams or organisations can be nominated; by others and / or themselves

The completed Awards entry form 2018 (MS Word Document, 79KB) must be returned to the Office for Product Safety and Standards by 18 May

You can post or email entries. Scanned entries are acceptable

Entrants may supply a short (max one minute) supporting video

Short external endorsements may be included with entries

Additional material is not required and will not be considered

Entrants may receive a follow-up call from us. Judging and the announcement of finalists will take place in June.

Winners will be announced at a special full day showcase on 20 June, where we will share details of how we can help our local and national partners, hear from regulators, and have time for networking and refreshments.