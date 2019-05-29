News story
Regulatory Excellence Awards finalists announced
The expanded Regulatory Excellence Awards attracted more entries than ever, with two new categories covering product safety, and innovation and technical work.
Organised by the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS), the Awards recognise regulatory organisations, individuals, businesses and trade associations that have achieved positive outcomes through good practice.
OPSS Chief Executive Graham Russell said: “All the entries show the immense hard work being put in by regulatory teams across the UK, and our judges faced a considerable challenge in deciding which ones demonstrated that extra bit of spark or innovation to put them through to the final.
“The finalists range from small Trading Standards teams to National Regulators to large and small businesses, and getting to this stage is a mark of merit in itself. Our external judging panel will have quite a task in choosing those finalists that are outstanding.”
The finalists are:
Better Business for All
- Health and Safety Executive
- Cornwall Council
- Leicester and Leicestershire BBfA Partnership
- West of England BBfA partnership
- BBfA Humber Partnership
- Greater Manchester Regulatory Centre of Excellence
- New Anglia Compliance Partnership
Innovation and Technical
- Credas
- Antrim and Newtonabbey Food Safety Team
- SA Brain & Company Ltd
- Dr Chris Robertson / Dr Paul Goodman of RINA
- Paul Owen / West Midlands Fire Service Engineering Team
- Shield Safety Group
- Food Standards Agency Strategic Surveillance Team
- Board Intelligence
- Edinburgh Trading Standards
Primary Authority
- Business Advice and Support Partnership
- SA Brain & Company Ltd
- Wine & Spirit Trade Association /Greater Manchester Regulatory Centre of Excellence
- Peterborough City Council Regulatory Services
- Wakefield Council and Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc
- Kent County Council Trading Standards Business Advice Services / Independent British Vape Trade Association
Product Safety
- Leicestershire Trading Standards
- Buckinghamshire & Surrey Trading Standards/ Solution EU Ltd
- Hillingdon Ports Team
- The Ladder Association
- Jerry Burnie, Wendy Phillips and Eric Edmonds – British Toy and Hobby Ass.
- Amazon UK
- Electrical Safety First
- Environmental Health Consumer Protection (EHNI CP) Subgroup
- City of Wolverhampton
- Hertfordshire Trading Standards
- British Standards Institution
The winners will be announced on June 20, at the offices of Gowling WLG in London. For updates, search on Twitter #RegEx19 and follow @OfficeforSandS.