Regulatory Excellence Awards finalists announced

Organised by the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS), the Awards recognise regulatory organisations, individuals, businesses and trade associations that have achieved positive outcomes through good practice.

OPSS Chief Executive Graham Russell said: “All the entries show the immense hard work being put in by regulatory teams across the UK, and our judges faced a considerable challenge in deciding which ones demonstrated that extra bit of spark or innovation to put them through to the final.

“The finalists range from small Trading Standards teams to National Regulators to large and small businesses, and getting to this stage is a mark of merit in itself. Our external judging panel will have quite a task in choosing those finalists that are outstanding.”

The finalists are:

Better Business for All

Health and Safety Executive

Cornwall Council

Leicester and Leicestershire BBfA Partnership

West of England BBfA partnership

BBfA Humber Partnership

Greater Manchester Regulatory Centre of Excellence

New Anglia Compliance Partnership

Innovation and Technical

Credas

Antrim and Newtonabbey Food Safety Team

SA Brain & Company Ltd

Dr Chris Robertson / Dr Paul Goodman of RINA

Paul Owen / West Midlands Fire Service Engineering Team

Shield Safety Group

Food Standards Agency Strategic Surveillance Team

Board Intelligence

Edinburgh Trading Standards

Primary Authority

Business Advice and Support Partnership

SA Brain & Company Ltd

Wine & Spirit Trade Association /Greater Manchester Regulatory Centre of Excellence

Peterborough City Council Regulatory Services

Wakefield Council and Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc

Kent County Council Trading Standards Business Advice Services / Independent British Vape Trade Association

Product Safety

Leicestershire Trading Standards

Buckinghamshire & Surrey Trading Standards/ Solution EU Ltd

Hillingdon Ports Team

The Ladder Association

Jerry Burnie, Wendy Phillips and Eric Edmonds – British Toy and Hobby Ass.

Amazon UK

Electrical Safety First

Environmental Health Consumer Protection (EHNI CP) Subgroup

City of Wolverhampton

Hertfordshire Trading Standards

British Standards Institution

The winners will be announced on June 20, at the offices of Gowling WLG in London. For updates, search on Twitter #RegEx19 and follow @OfficeforSandS.