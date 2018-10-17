News story
Regional allocation of adult social care winter funding
Local authorities in England will receive a share of a £240 million fund to help local areas ease winter pressures on the NHS.
The extra funding, announced by Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock earlier this month, is aimed at reducing delayed transfers of care and could pay for the following:
- home care packages to help patients get out of hospital quicker
- reablement packages, which support workers to help patients carry out everyday tasks and regain mobility and confidence
- home adaptations, including new facilities for personal care, such as adapting a shower room if a patient has limited movement
Councils have been allocated the funding based on the adult social care relative needs formula. Letters have been sent out today to inform them.
