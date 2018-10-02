£240 million social care investment to ease NHS winter pressures

The extra funding, announced by Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock, is aimed at reducing delayed transfers of care and will be allocated to councils based on the adult social care relative needs formula.

The money could pay for one of the following:

more than 71,500 home care packages to help patients get out of hospital quicker

86,500 reablement packages, which support workers to help patients carry out everyday tasks and regain mobility and confidence

nearly 27,000 home adaptations, including new facilities for personal care, such as adapting a shower room if a patient has limited movement

The funding brings total government investment in the health and care system over winter to more than £420 million, which includes:

£145 million given to the NHS in September to boost winter resilience, which will go toward upgrading wards, redeveloping A&E departments and paying for an extra 900 beds

£36.3 million awarded to ambulance trusts in June to prepare for the colder months, which will go towards buying 256 new state-of-the-art ambulances

As announced in last year’s budget, an additional £1.6 billion has been given to the service for 2018 to 2019. This investment will be used by the NHS to treat a quarter of a million more patients in A&E and to improve A&E performance.

Other actions being taken to boost support over the winter include:

ensuring extended access in primary care is in place across the country, with an additional 9 million appointments per year

rolling out NHS 111 Online nationwide

taking action to safely reduce ambulances conveying patients to hospital through increased ‘hear and treat’ and ‘see and treat’

expanding the provision of ‘same day’ emergency care

setting an ambition to reduced long stays in hospital (over 21 days) by 25% to free up 4,000 beds

NHS leaders have also announced an ambition for all frontline workers to get the flu jab to protect patients as part of a comprehensive plan for this winter.

Matt Hancock said: