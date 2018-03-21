Rededication and burial services for first world war soldiers

Burial service for soldier of the first world war

A burial service will be held in the morning of Tuesday 27 March at Bailleul Road East Cemetery, France for 1 soldier of the first world war.

The remains of a soldier of the Royal Scots were discovered by a team of workmen near to Athiens. Given the location of where the remains were found it is a possibility that this soldier was killed during the Battle of Arras in April 1917. However there are still too many soldiers of the Royal Scots missing from that battle to identify this soldier.

The service has been organised by the Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre and will be attended by British Defence Staff, regimental representatives from The Royal Regiment of Scotland and local dignitaries. The Commonwealth War Graves Commission will be providing the headstone.

Rededication service for Serjeant John MacKenzie MM

A rededication service will be held in the afternoon of Tuesday 27 March at Anneux British Cemetery, France for Serjeant John Mackenzie MM.

Serjeant John MacKenzie MM was just 21 years old when he died on 25 March 1918, a few days after the start of the German Spring Offensive. Having been wounded he was taken prisoner and died of his wounds in Inchy-en-Artois. Until recently the location of Serjeant MacKenzie’s grave remained unknown and he is commemorated on the Arras Memorial. However research has shown that he is in fact buried in Anneux British Cemetery.

The service has been organised by the Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre and will be attended by British Defence Staff, members of the family, regimental representatives from The Royal Regiment of Scotland and local dignitaries. The Commonwealth War Graves Commission will be providing the headstone.

Burial service for soldiers of the first world war

A burial service will be held on in the morning of Wednesday 28 March at Orchard Dump Cemetery, France, for soldiers of the first world war.

The remains of two soldiers of the Royal Scots were discovered by a farmer near to Haisnes. The location of where the remains were found makes it possible that these soldiers were killed during the Battle of Loos in September 1915. However there are still too many soldiers of the Royal Scots missing from that battle to identify these soldiers.

These 2 members of the Royal Scots will be buried alongside an unknown soldier of an unknown regiment. His remains were found by a farmer near to the former Hohenzollern Redoubt, a German defensive position which was fought over several times.

The remains of a soldier of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders were discovered by a farmer in Cuinchy. Again, given the location of where the remains were found it is a possibility that this soldier was killed during the Battle of Loos in September 1915. However there are still too many soldiers of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders missing from that battle to identify this soldier.

A burial service will be held on in the afternoon of Wednesday 28 March at Worburn Abbey Cemetery, France, for a soldier of the First World War.

The services have been organised by the Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre and will be attended by British Defence Staff, members of the family, regimental representatives from The Royal Regiment of Scotland and local dignitaries. The Commonwealth War Graves Commission will be providing the headstones.