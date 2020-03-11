Readout of tech roundtable: 11 March 2020

This evening, major technology companies - including Amazon, Google and Facebook - met with officials at Downing Street to discuss how they can help make sure the public get the most accurate and up-to-date information on coronavirus.

The tech companies were invited to discuss and consider their role in modelling and tracking data of the disease, and the impact any government interventions were having upon keeping the public safe.

Officials set out the vital role they can play in helping deliver the government’s action plan, supporting the NHS, and helping develop tools we can use across the country as part of our national effort.

They stressed how important tech firms were in ensuring communities, including vulnerable people, had access to the most reliable information. This would help individuals and families make informed decisions about how to respond to the virus and keep themselves healthy.

In the meeting, the potential extent, scope and impact of disinformation linked to coronavirus was also discussed, and how we can all play a role in tackling this.

Attendees included: