Readout of PM's meeting with Chief Minister of Gibraltar: 15 November 2018

A Downing Street spokesman said:

Prime Minister Theresa May today met the Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo at Downing Street to discuss issues relating to Brexit.

They commended the hard work of negotiating teams and the constructive discussions that have taken place with Spain and the European Union to ensure that important mutual interests are protected, and new opportunities are enabled for all.

In particular the Prime Minister and Chief Minister welcomed the conclusion of a Protocol on Gibraltar that forms an integral part of the draft Withdrawal Agreement and will provide certainty to citizens and businesses in Gibraltar and the surrounding area.

The leaders agreed that these arrangements reflected the determination of all parties to move forward in a spirit of dialogue and cooperation.

The Prime Minister and Chief Minister both emphasised the enduring ties between the UK and Gibraltar and noted that these agreements will be implemented in line with the mature and modern constitutional relationship embodied in the 2006 Gibraltar Constitution.