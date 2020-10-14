Press release

Readout of PM phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel

The Prime Minister has had a phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel.

This evening the Prime Minister spoke with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission and Charles Michel, President of the European Council.

The leaders discussed the latest state of play of the negotiations on our future relationship with the EU, ahead of the October European Council.

The Prime Minister noted the desirability of a deal, but expressed his disappointment that more progress had not been made over the past two weeks.

The Prime Minister said that he looked forward to hearing the outcome of the European Council and would reflect before setting out the UK’s next steps in the light of his statement of 7 September.

