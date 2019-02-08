Raising awareness of mental health issues in the workplace

The workforce at Low Level Waste Repository Ltd (LLWR) embraced national Time to Talk Day by having a conversation about mental health issues.

Members of the organisation’s Equality, Diversity & inclusivity (ED&I) focus group were on hand to share a cuppa and a chat about the issues and distribute leaflets highlighting coping mechanisms and signpost routes to further help.

Terri Burns, who chairs LLWR’s ED&I focus group, said: “It was really successful, with a lot of people coming along to find out more.

“Many of them were people we don’t speak to every day, so this was an opportunity to reach out and give them a better understanding of the help available.”