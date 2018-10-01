Rail passengers to benefit from ‘one-click’ compensation

new government measures to require train operators to make compensation claims easier for customers

increased use of technology to help inform passengers they are entitled to claim

government working with companies to ensure more consistency across network as figures show compensation paid at record levels

New rules making it easier for rail passengers to claim compensation for delays and disruption have been announced today (1 October 2018).

The introduction of simple and speedy ‘one-click’ automated claims systems, available via smartphones and smartcard registration, form part of stronger obligations for future train operators under UK government-awarded franchises, ensuring that passengers are more aware than ever of their right to compensation.

This builds on extensive work by government to deliver improved compensation for passengers, following the extension of Delay Repay 15 to Northern services from the end of this year, working with industry to establish a new ombudsman to handle complaints, and introducing smart, paperless ticketing across the majority of the network by the end of the year.

Today’s announcement coincides with the publication of reports by the Department for Transport ( DfT ) which show the total amount of compensation paid to passengers has risen 80% in the past 2 years, as the government has increased the requirements of train operators to publicise passengers’ rights. Claims are also being dealt with more quickly, with 67% now resolved within 2 weeks compared to 48% in 2016.

The reports also highlight the need for increased use of technology; 53% of passengers state that they are now claiming for compensation online, up from 31% in 2016, with users of smartcards or mobile phone tickets most likely to make a claim.

The DfT is working with all train operators to better promote awareness of schemes such as Delay Repay and encourage them to bring in automated processes for informing passengers of their rights to claim.

