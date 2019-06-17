If you’re looking for professional accreditation you may choose to undertake one of our formal qualifications.

ODP qualifications are a fantastic way to develop your skills. Our qualifications are really flexible, and you get access to a range of support and resources to help you.

They are delivered online, which means you are in the driving seat and you can fit them in around your life.

We offer qualifications from Level 2 (equivalent to a GCSE) to Level 7 (equivalent to a Master’s degree).

Levels 2 to 4 are accredited by City & Guilds (C&G) and Levels 5 to 7 are accredited by the Chartered Management Institute ( CMI ). Both are industry leaders, providing qualifications that are recognised throughout the Civil Service and externally too.

Your training provider is there to support you with any queries or concerns you have and can be contacted by phone or email during the course of your studies.

Study time within work hours should be discussed and agreed with your line manager in advance, but you will be expected to complete elements of your qualification in your personal time too.

Registration on a Level 4 qualification gives you access to the Institute of Leadership & Management membership (ILM) for 12 months providing you with access to a wealth of additional resources and support to help you on your journey.

For Levels 5 to 7 you will receive student membership to CMI for additional learning support.

Our cross-government buddy scheme provides support to learners by matching you with a buddy who has already completed the same level as you, along with other learners who are studying at the same time, who can provide support if needed.

Qualifications available

Level Name Available Equivalent to Length 2 Operational Delivery Principles Award, Certificate, Diploma GCSE 12 months 3 Operational Delivery Advanced Award, Certificate, Diploma A level 12 months 3 Debt Management Certificate A level 12 months 4 Relationship Management (Operational Delivery) Award Certificate in Higher Education 12 months 4 Managing the Delivery of Customer Services Certificate Certificate in Higher Education 12 months 4 Operational Delivery Management Certificate or Diploma Certificate in Higher Education 12 months 5 Management and Leadership in Operational Delivery Certificate or Diploma Foundation Degree, Diploma in Higher Education 12-18 months 6 Advanced Management and Leadership in Operational Delivery Certificate or Diploma Bachelor’s Degree 12 - 18 Months 7 Strategic Management and Leadership in Operational Delivery Certificate or Diploma Masters, Postgraduate Diploma, Postgraduate Certificate 12-18 months

How to choose a qualification

If you’re considering a new qualification there are some steps you can take to help you select the right level for you. Consider the questions below and use your answers to support a discussion with your line manager:

What would you like to gain from your qualification? Identify what skills you already have and what gaps you feel you would like to improve on. Why you think an ODP qualification will benefit you? Is it for professional accreditation at the level you’re currently working at, or would you like to progress and are looking for something to stretch you? What level would you like to do and why? Have you considered the time commitment required to complete a qualification and how you plan on fitting this in around your work and personal life?

Discuss your answers with your line manager and identify the best level for you based on what you want to achieve. An introduction to each level can be found on the next few pages.

How long your qualification will take

How long it takes depends on the learning you choose and the level of qualification you take. It also depends on your experience, the length of time you’ve been in your role and any prior learning you may have completed.

For City & Guilds qualifications, you’ll be registered as a candidate for three years. You will be expected to complete your chosen qualification within 12 months, but you’ll also be able to take any subsequent qualifications (Certificate to Diploma) during this registration period.

As a Chartered Management Institute ( CMI ) candidate, you’ll have 12 months to complete a CMI Certificate Award and up to 18 months for a Diploma.

Join the community

By enrolling in a qualification, you will be able to join an online community of learners.

How much they cost

Our qualifications represent great value for money when compared with other professions’ formal qualifications.

The costs range from £118.24 to £455.87 depending on the qualification you choose.

Discuss the cost of the qualification with your line manager before you apply.

Email the Learning and Accreditation Team for more information: learningandaccreditationteam.centralodp@hmrc.gov.uk.

Find out more about our qualifications

Read our full qualifications guide to see which one is right for you.