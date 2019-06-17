The Surge and Rapid Response Team (SRRT)

Our Surge and Rapid Response Team ( SRRT ) was created in 2015, following a challenge from the Cabinet Office and the Head of the Civil Service to find innovative ways to improve operational resilience across the Civil Service.

The SRRT supports any central government department or agency to manage predictable annual peaks in demand, and respond to unexpected crises within the scope of the Operational Delivery Profession ( ODP ).

The SRRT ’s members are recruited as ODP Apprentices. The apprenticeship standard ensures the SRRT is able to deploy an adaptable and skilled cross government team.

The SRRT offers the following advantages over private sector alternatives:

the SRRT come with ‘in-house’ management, releasing valuable departmental resources to focus on other priorities

their experience in customer service roles across government departments and policy areas allows them to be deployed swiftly and flexibly

enhanced security clearance and unique, flexible contracts allow the SRRT to be deployed nationally or internationally at short notice

the SRRT bring their experiences of cross-departmental working to your area, helping to identify and promote best practice across the Civil Service

Priority Levels are as follows:

priority 1 - any request for assistance to deal with an unexpected demand for a high profile service

priority 2.1 - an advanced request for assistance to deal with planned demands for a high profile service

priority 2.2 - a late request for assistance to deal with planned demands for a non-high profile service

priority 3.1 - any request for assistance to deal with an unexpected demand for a non-high profile service

priority 3.2 - any request for assistance to deal with planned demands for a non-high profile service

How to make a bid

Bids for the SRRT support are prioritised according to whether the bid is received in-year or before the start of the financial year, and whether the service is ‘High Profile’.

A ‘High Profile’ service is one that seriously impacts on people’s lives or their livelihood, or forms part of a response to a national crisis or has customer service level commitments with the potential for political sensitivity or media interest.

The SRRT is deployed at a chargeable daily rate.