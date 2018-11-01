Publication of new handbook

Ofqual has today (1 November 2018) launched an online handbook, bringing together all our general rules and guidance in one place. The handbook includes intelligent links and a tested, user-friendly design, to enable organisations that we regulate to use the document to inform their work and ensure that they are meeting all of the rules that apply to them.

Throughout the planning for this transition, we have made sure our key stakeholders and regulated awarding organisations have been fully informed of the changes. Any queries or questions about the new document should be either sent to our Public Enquiries team via email - public.enquiries@ofqual.gov.uk, or awarding organisations should contact us through the Portal.