Public advised to stop using certain non-sterile alcohol-free wipes

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency ( MHRA ) are advising the public to stop using certain non-sterile alcohol-free wipes and to dispose of them.

During investigation of an outbreak, certain wipes were found to be contaminated with Burkholderia stabilis.

The following products have been found to be affected:

ValueAid Alcohol Free Cleansing Wipes

Microsafe Moist Wipe Alcohol Free

Steroplast Sterowipe Alcohol Free Cleansing Wipes

In addition, testing also revealed contamination of Reliwipe Alcohol Free Cleansing Wipes, although the contamination was deemed to be with a Burkholderia strain not related to the outbreak cases.

These products which may have been used for ‘skin cleansing’ and cleaning in or around wounds have been withdrawn from sale but may still be found in some first aid kits and in people’s homes. These products are not routinely used in the NHS. If you have these products (listed above), you are advised not to use them and to dispose of them in your household waste as a precautionary measure given the potential for contamination.

This notice relates only to the products listed above. However, the public are reminded that non-sterile alcohol-free wipes should not be used for the treatment of injuries, wounds or on broken skin, nor should they be used for cleaning intravenous lines, as they are not appropriate for these purposes and their safety cannot be guaranteed. You should follow NHS guidance when treating cuts and grazes. Patients who have intravenous lines in place are advised to follow instructions of their medical team in the care of these.

If you have used non-sterile, alcohol-free wipes you do not have to visit a healthcare professional unless you have symptoms of:

a wound infection, which can include redness, swelling, increased pain, warmth around a wound/break in skin, and pus or other drainage from the wound/break in skin

infection involving an intravenous line, which can include signs such as redness, swelling, or pain around the insertion site and or fever and chills

UKHSA advice on appropriate use of ‘skin cleansing’ wipes:

only use wipes marked as ‘sterile’ on broken skin such as wounds, scratches, or where you can see blood - it is important to use only sterile wipes on broken skin as this reduces the chances of germs getting into the body and causing infections

please ensure your first aid kit only contains wipes marked as ‘sterile’, the packaging around wipes marked as ‘sterile’ is not damaged and that products are in date - dispose of any wipes with damaged packaging or past their expiry date

if you have an intravenous line and are managing this yourself at home, you should only use wipes on this line if and as instructed by your medical team

if you have an intravenous line or if you have cystic fibrosis and are concerned about your wellbeing or have questions about your care, please contact your medical team

Burkholderia stabilis is a bacteria found in natural environments, rarely causing infection in healthy individuals and the risk to the general population is very low. However, immunocompromised individuals, and individuals with other risk factors such as cystic fibrosis, or patients at home with intravenous lines are at higher risk of developing infection.

There have been 51 confirmed cases in an outbreak of Burkholderia stabilis in the United Kingdom between 2018 and 2025, now suspected to be associated with some non-sterile alcohol-free wipe products. No deaths have been linked to this outbreak though there have been some serious infections which have required hospital treatment. No person-to-person transmission has been identified.

UKHSA has been working with the MHRA , the NHS, and other partners to put in place measures to protect the public. MHRA have been working with manufacturers and distributors to cease sale and supply of the affected products. UKHSA has issued a safety alert to health professionals about recent infections potentially linked to contaminated non-sterile wipes and to reinforce existing infection prevention and control guidance.

Dr James Elston, Consultant in Epidemiology and Public Health at UKHSA, said:

While the overall risk to the public remains very low, a number of non-sterile alcohol-free wipe products have been linked to an outbreak of Burkholderia stabilis. It is important these types of wipes are not used for the treatment of injuries, wounds, or broken skin, and that they are not used to clean intravenous lines. UKHSA uncovered the link to this outbreak through testing of wipes used by patients and worked quickly to notify health professionals through a patient safety alert, reinforcing existing infection prevention and control guidance. When treating cuts and grazes, it is important to follow NHS advice.

Dr Alison Cave, MHRA Chief Safety Officer, said: