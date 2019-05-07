Prosper with a business-academic partnership: apply for funding

Businesses can apply for a share of up to £40 million take part in a Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP).

The programme helps promote competitiveness and turn academic thinking into commercial products and services.

The government announced in its 2018 Budget that £25 million will be committed to expand the KTP scheme. This will create more than 200 places for additional graduates and academics within innovative companies throughout the coming years.

Creating viable products and services

KTPs offer funding and support to pair UK businesses and graduates to work on innovative projects.

Businesses can either build on an existing relationship or begin a new partnership with a university, college or research and technology organisation, working with a Knowledge Transfer Advisor to set this up.

Projects can focus on any technology or industry area, and last between 1 to 3 years.

KTP applications must:

focus on a specific project

set out the nature and goals of the project

give details of who will take part

establish what the graduate will be expected to deliver

Best of the best

The KTP Best of the Best awards returned after a 5-year hiatus to celebrate some of the most innovative and exceptional outcomes from the KTP programme.

5 awards were given, celebrating engineering excellence, business impact and future innovation among others. These were in sectors as diverse as the creation of new polymers and tunnel monitoring using AI and deep learning to more comfortable footwear in the workplace and satellite systems with new threat detection systems.

Programme information