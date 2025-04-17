Professor Claire Stewart appointed to the Commission on Human Medicines as three members reappointed

Professor Claire Stewart has been appointed as a commissioner of the Commission on Human Medicines (CHM) for four years from 3 March 2025.

Three other commissioners of the Commission on Human Medicines have also been reappointed, with their new terms due to begin in May.

The CHM is an advisory non-departmental public body which is sponsored by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

The CHM advises ministers on the safety, efficacy and quality of medicines.

Three commissioners have been reappointed:

Professor Amanda Adler has been reappointed for a further two years from 1 May 2025.

Professor Steve Cunningham has been reappointed for a further two years from 1 May 2025.

Professor Yvonne Perrie has been reappointed for a further four years from 1 May 2025.

The appointments will involve a time commitment of approximately 22 days per year including 11 meetings. Remuneration for the roles will be at a rate of £325 per meeting.

All appointments are made in accordance with the Cabinet Office Code of Governance for Public Appointments.

The regulation of public appointments against the requirements of this code is carried out by the Commissioner for Public Appointments.

The appointments are made on merit and political activity played no part in the decision process. However, in accordance with the code, there is a requirement for appointees’ political activity (if any declared) to be made public.

None of the appointees have declared any political activity.

