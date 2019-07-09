Prime Minister visits Northwood Headquarters

Prime Minister Theresa May visited Joint Forces Command HQ (JFC) at Northwood Headquarters. While at the Military Base, the Prime Minister met with military personnel and their families to thank them for their service.

The visit was part of a larger tour of the major commands at Northwood, which includes NATO Maritime Command Headquarters, UK Permanent Joint Headquarters and Command Operations for the Royal Navy.

The Prime Minister was briefed on Operations currently being conducted by UK forces, and our coalition partners, worldwide.

The Prime Minister met with service personnel and their families. MOD Crown Copyright

Wrapping up her visit the Prime Minister delivered a speech to JFC staff, in which she praised JFC and PJHQ’s unwavering support to the delivery of military operations across the globe.

The Prime Minister singled out the wholehearted commitment of service families:

I cannot imagine how it must feel to wave goodbye to someone you care deeply about, knowing you won’t see them again for many months – or even hear from them, if they are serving out of reach beneath the waves as part of our continuous at-sea deterrent.

I want to take this opportunity to recognise the contribution that you make, and to thank each one of you for helping to make our Armed Forces the very best in the world.

The Prime Minister concluded her speech with by thanking all of those who serve:

And as I come to the end of my time in office, I am proud to finish the way I started three years ago– by standing up and thanking our fantastic armed forces for all that they do.