Prime Minister secures thousands of British jobs and £6 billion in investment and export wins as historic trade deal with India signed
Today, the Prime Minister will welcome nearly £6 billion in new investment and export wins.
- Thousands of jobs created for Brits through new Indian investment and export wins worth almost £6 billion
- New figures show that £4.8bn trade deal will unlock economic growth for each region and nation of the UK – delivering on the government’s Plan for Change
- UK and India also agree to ramp up joint efforts against organised crime and illegal migration with new framework to tackle trafficking, document fraud and remove barriers to return
Today, the Prime Minister will welcome nearly £6 billion in new investment and export wins, which will create over 2,200 British jobs across the country as Indian firms expand their operations in the UK and British companies secure new business opportunities in India. These deals will drive jobs in high-growth sectors like aerospace, technology and advanced manufacturing – supporting engineers, technicians and supply chain workers, in every corner of the UK.
It comes as the Prime Minister is set to meet the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, today for the signing of the landmark UK-India trade deal. From Coventry to Carlisle, new analysis shows communities across every region of the UK will benefit from its £4.8 billion increase to UK GDP each year.
Thanks to the deal, British workers will enjoy a collective uplift in wages of £2.2 billion each year and could also see cheaper prices and more choice on clothes, shoes, and food products.
The UK already imports £11 billion in goods from India, but liberalised tariffs on Indian goods will make it easier and cheaper to buy their best products. For businesses, this could mean potential savings when importing components and materials used in areas such as advanced manufacturing or luxury and consumer goods.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:
Our landmark trade deal with India is a major win for Britain. It will create thousands of British jobs across the UK, unlock new opportunities for businesses and drive growth in every corner of the country, delivering on our Plan for Change.
We’re putting more money in the pockets of hardworking Brits and helping families with the cost of living, and we’re determined to go further and faster to grow the economy and raise living standards across the UK.
India’s average tariff on UK products will drop from 15% to 3% which means British companies selling products to India from soft drinks and cosmetics to cars and medical devices will find it easier to sell to the Indian market.
Whisky producers will benefit from tariffs slashed in half, reduced immediately from 150% to 75% and then dropped even further to 40% over the next ten years - giving the UK an advantage over international competitors in reaching the Indian market.
Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said:
The billions brought to our economy from the trade deal signed today will reach all regions and nations of the UK so working people in every community can feel the benefits.
The almost £6 billion in new investment and export wins announced today will deliver thousands of jobs and shows the strength of our partnership with India as we ensure the UK is the best place in the world to invest and do business.
This government is proving time and again that we can deliver on our mission to grow the economy, put more money in pockets and boost living standards under our Plan for Change.
The two Prime Ministers have also signed a renewed Comprehensive and Strategic Partnership, which will see closer collaboration on defence, education, climate, technology and innovation. This comes exactly one year since the countries signed the landmark UK-India Technology Security Initiative, which sees joint work on telecoms security and unlocking investment across emerging technologies – telecoms, critical minerals, AI, quantum, health/bio tech, advanced materials and semiconductors.
The UK and India have also agreed to strengthen cooperation in tackling corruption, serious fraud, organised crime, and irregular migration through enhanced intelligence sharing and operational collaboration. This includes committing to finalising a groundbreaking new criminal records sharing agreement, facilitating the exchange of criminal records to support criminal proceedings, maintain accurate watchlists and enable the enforcement of travel bans. These measures represent a significant step forward in joint efforts to combat organised immigration crime.
Aligned with the UK’s recent Industrial and Trade Strategies, the deal will support the sectors which drive the most growth for the economy. The UK’s large and varied manufacturing sectors will benefit from tariffs cut on aerospace (as high as 11% reduced to 0%), automotives (up to 110% down to 10% under a quota) and electrical machinery (from up to 22% down to either 0% of a 50% reduction).
A reduction in tariffs, combined with a reduction in regulatory barriers to trade between the UK and India are estimated to:
-
Increase UK exports to India by nearly 60% in the long run – this is equivalent to an additional £15.7 billion of UK exports to India when applied to projections of future trade in 2040.
-
Increase bilateral trade by nearly 39% in the long run, equivalent to £25.5 billion a year, when compared to 2040 projected levels of trade in the absence of an agreement
The clean energy industry will have brand new, unprecedented access to India’s vast procurement market as the country makes the switch to renewable energy and continues to see growing energy demand.
For financial and professional business services, locked in access will offer certainty to expand in India’s growing market and measures such as binding India’s foreign investment cap for the insurance sector, ensuring UK financial services companies are treated on an equal footing with domestic suppliers.
Meanwhile, 26 British companies have secured new business in India. Airbus & Rolls-Royce will soon begin delivering Airbus aircraft – with over half powered by Rolls-Royce engines – to major Indian airlines as part of around £5 billion worth of contracts recently agreed. These orders will help sustain hundreds of jobs across their respective sites in Filton, Broughton and Derby.
18 firms have confirmed new investment including Zerowatt Energy, AI powered energy intelligence platform is setting up its Global HQ in Leicester. The firm will invest £10m and create 50 new jobs across Leicester, Manchester, Edinburgh and London over the next three years.
Other UK and Indian businesses who have confirmed almost £6 billion in new investments and export deals today creating over 2,200 jobs across the UK includes:
- Carbon Clean, a UK-based leader in carbon capture, with projected UK export contributions of £83 million over the next five years, has invested £7.6 million in a Global Innovation Centre in Mumbai. This ODI and export wins will unlock 250 jobs across London, Glasgow and Huddersfield as well as 100 jobs in Mumbai.
- AI and data services company, DCube AI, is investing £5 million in the UK, unlocking 50 jobs across Manchester and London in the next three years to strength its technology offering to UK customers.
- Occuity, an innovative UK AI healthcare company has partnered with Remidio Innovative Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a leading Indian manufacturer and distributor of ophthalmic medical devices to bring Occuity’ s cutting-edge ophthalmic screening technologies to India, improving access to innovative and non-invasive eye screening and leading to an export value of £74.3 million over 5 years.
- Johnson Matthey has secured recent contracts of over £20 million for process licensing, engineering, and catalysts supply in India and will invest £4 million in a new plant at Taloja (Maharashtra ) to manufacture novel homogenous catalysts, ligands, and metals salts and in doubling its capacity of Oxidic Nickel at Panki in Uttar Pradesh.
- Marcus Evans Group, a global business intelligence and summits business company established its new Global Technology office in Mumbai to serve its 59 offices worldwide and has confirmed a combined Export (£42mn) and ODI (£27mn) win of £69 million over the next five years from India.
- LTIMindtree , a global technology consulting and digital solutions company plans to further expand its London operations by adding over 300 highly skilled jobs, investing £1m. This includes a state-of-the-art AI innovation studio and showcase lab.
- Aurionpro, a global enterprise technology leader in Banking, Payments, Insurance, Data Centers, and Public Sector technology is investing over £20M to launch its UK HQ, creating 150+ high-value jobs in multiple locations across UK over 3 years. It will also open AI-powered R&D labs in collaboration with top UK universities to develop next-gen transport technology and lead the global Safe Superintelligence (SSI) movement, ensuring AI is built safely and ethically.
Tufan Erginbiligic, Rolls-Royce CEO, said:
India is an important market for our business, with over 90 years of partnership with Indian industry and the Indian Government. We welcome the provisions in this Free Trade Agreement, including those that bring closer alignment with international standards for trade in civil aerospace. These agreements will benefit Rolls-Royce and our customers, paving the way for future aerospace growth in India.
Nik Jhangiani, Interim Chief Executive, Diageo, said:
This agreement marks a great moment for both Scotch and Scotland, and we’ll be raising a glass of Johnnie Walker to all those who have worked so hard to get it secured.
William Bain, Head of Trade Policy at the BCC, said:
The signing of this agreement is a clear signal of the UK’s continuing commitment to free and fair trade. It will open a new era for our businesses and boost investment between two of the world’s largest economies.
Currently around 16,000 UK companies are trading goods with Indian companies, and there is high interest in our Chamber Network to grow that. This deal will create new opportunities in the transport, travel, creative and business support sectors alongside traditional strengths in finance and professional services.
Jean-Etienne Gourgues, Chivas Brothers Chairman and CEO, said:
Signature of the UK-India FTA is a sign of hope in challenging times for the spirits industry. India is the world’s biggest whisky market by volume and greater access will be an eventual game changer for the export of our Scotch whisky brands, such as Chivas Regal and Ballantine’s.
The deal will support long term investment and jobs in our distilleries in Speyside and our bottling plant at Kilmalid and help deliver growth in both Scotland and India over the next decade. Let’s hope that both governments will move quickly to ratification so business can get to work implementing the deal!
The remaining trade and investment wins included in the aggregate figures includes:
-
Cloudseals pioneers in deep tech and cloud innovations. They specialize in AI, AGI, and quantum computing and have a strong foundation in providing top-tier cloud professional services. Cloudseals is investing £5 million to create 150 jobs over the next three years in the UK.
-
Antino, technology consulting & digital development company, is investing £1 million to create 60 jobs over the next three years in the UK.
-
Kiya.ai, a trusted technology partner for financial institutions, delivering innovative, secure, and scalable software solutions that drive digital transformation, operational excellence, and customer-centric growth is expanding in London and creating scaling to 50 new jobs over 3 years and with £1.5 million investment.
-
Kegien Enterprise a distinguished marine products company specialising in everything from fresh to frozen seafood is investing £2.3 million and creating 25 jobs in UK over next three years
-
Sanvi Industries’ UK-based subsidiary, Sinar Technology, will invest £4.6 million in agri-tech R&D and launch new moisture and smart moisture meters, creating 40 new jobs.
-
PromptTech Global, a leading enterprise technology firm, is investing £11 million and 60 jobs in London/ UK regions over the next three years.
-
2base technologies global digital transformation company specialising in AI led product engineering, intelligent automation and scalable technology solutions company, investing £10 million and 50 high skilled jobs in the next three years.
-
Allied Digital is embarking on a strategic expansion of its UK operations, aiming to significantly scale its workforce and local capabilities. The company plans to grow its UK team to 500 high skilled jobs by March 2028. To facilitate this growth, Allied Digital anticipates a capital investment of £1.2 million over three-years.
-
Kyzer Software, a leading Indian provider of banking software solutions, is expanding its global footprint with a strategic investment of £10 million over the next 3 years to establish operations in London. This move is set to create 50 new jobs over the coming years, reinforcing Kyzer’s commitment to driving digital transformation in Trade Finance, Compliance, and RegTech across international markets.
-
Mswipe Technologies, one of India’s top payment processors, is launching in the UK this August. Their offering is built on three pillars: a. Low sign-up fees, low processing fees and flexible contracts, b. Dedicated relationship managers, c. Premium hardware with advanced features. They are investing £8 million and creating 50 jobs in the UK over the next three years.
-
CredAble, India’s largest working capital technology platform, is setting up operations in London with plans to invest £15 million over the next three years, creating 25 new roles.
-
Flamingo Pharma is expanding its UK footprint with a £5 million investment and 15 new jobs over a period of 3 years, bringing affordable, high-quality generics across key therapeutic areas — from antibiotics to cardiovascular care.
-
Techvantage Systems, a global leader in AI and Data Analytics, is planning to invest £10 million in London over three years to expand its flagship platform, Zentis AI, focused on automating BFSI processes. This strategic move will create 50 high-quality jobs, with plans to scale operations and innovation across the United Kingdom.
-
Virtual Autopsy UK delivers non-invasive autopsy technology that preserves the dignity of the deceased, projecting £29 million in exports to India over five years.
-
Smile Lab’s Instasmile is set to take India by storm and launch their D2C dental business worth £20 million over 5 years through innovative clip-on veneer and aligner products making smile makeovers accessible to the entire Indian population.
-
Wilson Power Solutions announces £21 million investment in Chennai to quadruple transformer manufacturing capacity, supporting the clean energy transition in both India and the UK through strengthened engineering collaboration between the two countries.
-
MergeXR Studio have secured film production, visual effects automation and live content production technology contracts worth £34 million with Indian studios.
-
International Aerospace Manufacturing Private Limited (IAMPL) - a joint-venture between Rolls-Royce plc and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), is expanding its manufacturing footprint with an investment of £30 million at its facility in Hosur, India.
-
Croda is investing over £50 million in setting up a Greenfield speciality chemicals plant at Dahej in Gujarat and the group already operates a world class manufacturing site near Mumbai.
-
Northern Ireland-based Lakeland Dairies Foodservice, which currently exports its dairy products to 80+ countries worldwide, announces its entry into the Indian market with its flagship product, ‘Millac Gold’, through their Indian Distribution partners ‘Euro Foods Pvt’. The projected export value for 5 years are in excess of £5 million for the Millac brand from the United Kingdom to India.
-
BAPIO Training Academy, a leading organisation in Indo-UK healthcare collaboration has signed business partnerships worth £13 million over 5 years, with multiple Indian hospitals and healthcare providers to develop education, training and capacity building programme for doctors and allied healthcare worker(s) and support the recruitment of over 400 doctors and allied health workers for the UK.
-
Buro Happold is expanding rapidly in India and providing world-class infrastructure consultancy to support India’s development, and this expansion is expected to generate employment for approximately 700 people by investing £5mn over the next 3 yrs.
-
Poweronics UK has signed a Transfer of Technology agreement with Elventive Tech Pvt Ltd worth £3 million for supplying technology for manufacturing of specialised electronic “High Voltage Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Gate Driver” control cards in India.
-
Kent-based Fitworld Company UK Ltd. is launching its premium BRITPRO London nutraceutical and sports supplement range in India, following a £1.94 million export win spread over next 5 years.
-
Anpario, a UK based specialist in natural feed additives, is actively expanding its presence in the Indian animal and aquaculture market which led to business of £2 million.
-
RedoQ has established its largest operation outside of UK in Kolkata in Jan 2025 with a plan to invest £23.8 million and projected revenue of £25.4 million over the next 5 years.
-
Bikal Technologies Partners with Yotta Data Services to Accelerate Global AI Cloud Adoption and develop Global AI capabilities for Asia’s Largest Tier IV Data Centre (2nd Largest Tier IV Data Center in the World). Bikal Technologies has confirmed Export wins of £21.10 million and ODI win of £4.9 million from India totalling £26 million over the next 5 years from this project.
-
ARUP, a global leader in aviation, has secured contracts worth £2 million from Indian airport operators for benchmarking, design standards and optimisation services.
-
Water Offsets UK has set up a JV company with an Indian company to deliver water conservation and recycling technologies contributing to India’s water security and is projected wins of around £56.4 million over the next five years. The JV will have operational offices in India and the United Kingdom.
-
Thor Specialities secured business deals worth £ 45 million for supplying performance chemicals to Indian Paints and Coatings Industry.
-
SmartViz Limited is bringing its award winning IoT and AI-powered Realtime Building Analytics and Digital Twin platform to make India’s large infrastructure projects more efficient and sustainable. Working on multiple projects within the Smart Buildings and Smart Cities areas, the company has projected wins worth £5.6 million in the next 3 years.
-
Helical Tech has confirmed £ 5.72 million worth new ODI investment to expand its Pune manufacturing facility to make India it’s global supply base.
-
Otter Group announces a £2 million ODI to expand its India facility—strengthening its global manufacturing footprint, boosting supply chain resilience, and accelerating growth across key mobility sectors.
-
UPL, a leading provider of sustainable agricultural solutions and services will create 150 agricultural R&D apprenticeships over three years in partnership with Harper Adams University in Telford, while also investing £2.5m over 5 years towards the Oxford-India Centre for Sustainable Development at Somerville College, the University of Oxford.
-
Smiths Detection sees the overall revenue projection of over £50 million in over next 3 years in Indian aviation security, ports and borders and critical infrastructure market from various customers and is promoting the globally proven aviation security screening technologies like Checkpoint CT for the hand baggage screening at the airports in Indian market for highest standards of safety and security, passenger convenience and operational efficiency of airports.