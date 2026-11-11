Prime Minister hails major investment in UK renewables

Prime Minister welcomes green light for two major new UK offshore wind projects ahead of attendance at COP31

Includes major £12 billion investment in UK renewables, believed to be the biggest in UK history, powering millions of homes and supporting thousands of jobs

Seizing the opportunities of the green transition is boosting our energy security, bringing long-term growth for communities across the country and tackling the climate crisis.

Thousands of jobs will be supported as two major offshore wind projects mark progress towards delivering clean homegrown energy for millions of homes, ahead of the Prime Minister’s travel to the COP31 Leaders’ Summit in Türkiye.

Energy company RWE, together with global investment firm KKR, have announced a total investment of £12 billion, believed to be the biggest of its kind in UK history to date. It will give the green light to its Vanguard West and Vanguard East offshore wind farms, set to be operational by 2030 and delivering clean, secure, homegrown power to homes and businesses that will protect families from global fossil fuel price shocks.

The investment comes as the Prime Minister heads to the COP31 summit, underlining how Britain’s action on climate change and clean energy is bringing good, skilled jobs and new opportunities for local people in industrial and coastal communities across the country.

On top of bolstering the UK’s green energy future, the investment will support more than 2,400 jobs during construction and operation, and once operational, the wind farms will have the capacity to supply the equivalent of around three million UK homes. Alongside making an important contribution to domestic energy security, clean, homegrown power will protect the UK from global energy shocks raising energy prices and bring down bills for good.

The decision marks a major milestone for the project, with the developers now making their final investment commitment to deliver the projects. Onshore works are already well advanced, with construction offshore set to begin in early 2027.

The financing for these projects includes a £1 billion investment from the UK’s National Wealth Fund - the UK’s publicly-owned policy bank that aims to drive more than £100 billion of finance into the UK economy. This investment, the National Wealth Fund’s largest in offshore wind to date, demonstrates how the right use of public money can help unlock private investment and generate a return for the taxpayer, as well as powering homes with clean homegrown power Britain controls.

The government recently announced a new, additional Energy Wealth Fund to take this mission further. The fund will be linked to the Government’s future revenues from the North Sea, investing in renewable and low carbon energy projects and support the net zero transition – starting with a £2 billion injection of funding.

On top of this, Scottish-headquartered SSE has announced that the latest phase of its major offshore wind farm, Berwick Bank B, will back 2,677 skilled jobs in manufacturing, engineering and project delivery across the north of England and Scotland, with the company contracting Siemens Energy for the manufacturing of wind turbines and substation platforms. This includes the creation of 130 new project delivery roles in Glasgow and Montrose.

At its full capacity, Berwick Bank, off the East coast of Scotland, could become the world’s largest offshore wind farm, capable of meeting more than 6% of current UK electricity demand. Its delivery would strengthen long-term energy security and help deliver the homegrown, affordable energy the country needs.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said:

This major investment in UK renewables is a vote of confidence for building in Britain. And it is great news for billpayers because every turbine we put up is power under British control, not at the mercy of events on the other side of the world. With coastal communities from Scotland to East Anglia powering Britain’s future, the places that host this energy benefit from the jobs and opportunities that it brings. Our National Wealth Fund means that public investment is working alongside private capital to build homegrown energy and bring a return for the taxpayer. Because for me, a clean energy future is one that brings down bills.

Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh said:

This is another vote of confidence in British homegrown, clean energy. Investment in offshore wind and clean power is creating quality jobs and rebuilding industry, while delivering the clean power we need to lower bills and reach net zero. As the world gathers at COP31, Britain is leading from the front as a renewable energy powerhouse, turning the fight against climate change into a brighter future for British companies, industrial communities, and future generations.

CEO of RWE AG Markus Krebber said:

Together with KKR, we are delivering two of the UK’s largest offshore wind projects, strengthening domestic electricity generation and making an important contribution to the country’s long-term energy security.

Co-Head of European Infrastructure at KKR, Vincent Policard, continued:

Our work with RWE demonstrates how private capital can help turn the UK’s energy ambitions into reality, supporting economic growth and delivering critical infrastructure capable of powering around three million UK homes.

SSE Chief Executive Martin Pibworth said:

This is public-private partnership in action. Clear political direction, matched by businesses prepared to invest, is translating into real-world investment in British jobs, skills and manufacturing. From Hull, Newcastle and Manchester to Glasgow and Montrose, you can see what that means for communities across the country. Berwick Bank B is a huge opportunity for the UK and, working with Siemens Energy, we’re backing those industrial capabilities while building the infrastructure needed for a more affordable and secure energy system. And it’s a powerful and timely example as world leaders gather at COP31. There is already a clear acknowledgement that clean electrification is the route to decarbonisation, greater energy security and sustainably lower bills. We hope to see the ambition needed to turn that recognition into more investment like this.

The announcement is part of the government’s efforts towards a more affordable, clean energy system, with stronger consumer protections, greater public control and communities sharing in the benefits of renewable and low carbon power.

Last week saw the introduction of the Energy Independence Bill, a down payment on reforms that will put affordability at the heart of the energy system and unlock barriers to delivering clean power.

Measures include bringing rogue operators under greater public oversight, strengthening protections for households and businesses, and giving local people more control over and a greater stake in the clean energy projects built around them.

The government is protecting households from rising costs through removing standing charges and giving households £100 to help them pay their bills this winter, and putting Britain in control of its energy future, through a fair transition to green energy and seizing on the opportunities presented by renewables.