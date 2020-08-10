Prime Minister confirms funding to prepare the NHS for winter
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces the 117 Trusts allocated share of £300 million to upgrade A&E facilities.
- Today the Prime Minister will confirm 117 Trusts will be allocated share of £300 million to upgrade A&E facilities
- New funding will help the NHS prepare for winter and the risk from further outbreaks of coronavirus
- Upgrades to hospital infrastructure comes as the Prime Minister committed to building back better and faster
- PM reassures people A&Es are safe to visit and urges anyone in need of emergency treatment to access it
NHS trusts across the country have today been allocated a share of £300 million to upgrade their facilities ahead of winter, the Prime Minister will confirm.
The PM will also urge the public to feel confident to visit A&E for the treatment they need, reassuring those who remain concerned that strict social distancing and hygiene measures are in place to protect patients.
Hospitals could use the new funding to expand waiting areas and increase the number of treatment cubicles, helping them boost A&E capacity by providing additional space, reducing overcrowding and improving infection control measures.
They could also increase the provision of same day emergency care and improve patient flow in the hospital to help the NHS respond to winter pressures and the risk from further outbreaks of coronavirus.
Projects will be completed by the start of next year so hospitals benefit from the upgrades during the peak of winter. Last year the PM also confirmed 20 hospitals will receive a share of £850 million to upgrade outdated facilities and equipment.
This comes after the PM committed to investing in world class infrastructure, and building back better and faster to help support our economic recovery and jobs.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:
We continue to deliver on our promise to build back better and faster, with £300 million allocated today for NHS trusts to upgrade their facilities and improve A&E capacity.
These upgrades will help our fantastic NHS prepare for the winter months, helping them to deliver essential services and reduce the risk of coronavirus infections.
Thanks to the hard work and tireless efforts of NHS staff throughout the pandemic, our A&Es have remained open for the public.
It’s vital that those who need emergency treatment this winter access it, and for those who remain concerned about visiting hospitals, let me assure you that the NHS has measures in place to keep people safe.
Health Minister Edward Argar said:
Our NHS did an amazing job to ensure emergency care continued to be available for everyone who needed it during the peak of this pandemic.
Today, we are announcing the details of the Trusts across the country who will receive a share of £300 million to upgrade their A&Es and support emergency care to help them to continue to deliver safe and accessible services throughout the normally busy winter period.
This funding is part of our record investment in NHS infrastructure to ensure our health services continue to meet the needs of the present and to be fit for future demands placed upon it.
This funding forms part of an extra £1.5 billion capital funding announced by the PM.
Last month, the PM confirmed an additional £3 billion of funding to the NHS in England to get ready for winter. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will also receive additional funds. This will allow the NHS to continue to use the extra hospital capacity acquired from the independent sector, maintain the Nightingale hospitals until the end of March and expand their flu vaccination programme.
To further support A&Es this winter, anyone with a non-emergency care need is urged to contact 111 (online or by phone) or their GP first.
Full List of Regional Allocations:
|Region
|Sum of Estimated capital cost (£000’s)
|Midlands
|50,067
|Birmingham Women’s And Children’s NHS Foundation Trust
|850
|George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust
|3,000
|Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|1,000
|Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust
|2,900
|Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust
|2,000
|Sandwell And West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust
|4,000
|Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|2,000
|Shrewsbury And Telford Hospital NHS Trust
|2,000
|South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust
|2,000
|The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust
|3,000
|The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust
|1,720
|United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust
|2,000
|University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust
|6,997
|University Hospitals Of Derby And Burton NHS Foundation Trust
|4,000
|University Hospitals Of Leicester NHS Trust
|2,000
|University Hospitals Of North Midlands NHS Trust
|4,300
|Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust
|4,100
|Wye Valley NHS Trust
|2,000
|Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|200
|North East And Yorkshire
|53,760
|Airedale NHS Foundation Trust
|224
|Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|3,971
|Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|4,888
|Calderdale And Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust
|2,252
|County Durham And Darlington NHS Foundation Trust
|3,760
|Doncaster And Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|1,850
|Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust
|1,435
|Harrogate And District NHS Foundation Trust
|527
|Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
|4,297
|Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
|5,389
|Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust
|2,607
|North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust
|4,000
|North Tees And Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust
|3,000
|Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
|1,000
|Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust
|2,049
|Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|1,700
|South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|3,180
|South Tyneside And Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust
|3,745
|The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|1,000
|The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust
|1,950
|York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|936
|North West
|46,100
|Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust 1,441
|Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 2,785
|Bolton NHS Foundation Trust
|2,564
|East Cheshire NHS Trust
|2,209
|Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust
|701
|Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|6,054
|Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|1,921
|Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust
|4,861
|Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Trust
|1,921
|Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust
|1,441
|Southport And Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust
|1,729
|St Helens And Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
|3,842
|Stockport NHS Foundation Trust
|3,611
|Tameside And Glossop Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust
|1,897
|University Hospitals Of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust
|1,921
|Warrington And Halton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|4,322
|Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|1,441
|Wrightington, Wigan And Leigh NHS Foundation Trust
|1,441
|South East
|44,163
|Brighton And Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust
|3,700
|Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust
|900
|Dartford And Gravesham NHS Trust
|2,553
|East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust
|3,700
|Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust
|1,820
|Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|1,505
|Kent And Medway STP
|750
|Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust
|1,500
|Maidstone And Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust
|2,817
|Medway NHS Foundation Trust
|857
|Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|3,600
|Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust
|4,520
|Royal Surrey County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|500
|Surrey And Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust
|2,200
|Surrey Heartlands Health And Care Partnership
|541
|University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust
|9,000
|Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|3,700
|South West
|27,400
|Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|4,400
|North Bristol NHS Trust
|1,900
|Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust
|2,346
|Poole Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|1,759
|Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust
|2,800
|Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust
|2,500
|Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust
|2,000
|Somerset Partnership NHS Foundation Trust
|1,245
|The Royal Bournemouth And Christchurch Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|2,500
|University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust
|4,000
|University Hospitals Bristol And Weston NHS Foundation Trust
|1,200
|Yeovil District Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|750
|London
|49,633
|Barking, Havering And Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust
|4,100
|Barts Health NHS Trust
|6,410
|Chelsea And Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|1,573
|Croydon Health Services NHS Trust
|2,587
|Epsom And St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust
|6,100
|Guy’s And St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust
|2,460
|Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|2,700
|Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust
|1,430
|King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|2,981
|Kingston Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|790
|Lewisham And Greenwich NHS Trust
|1,500
|London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust
|2,843
|North Middlesex University Hospital NHS Trust
|4,400
|Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust
|2,466
|St George’s University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|2,521
|The Hillingdon Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|4,103
|University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|294
|Whittington Health NHS Trust
|375
|East
|28,800
|Bedfordshire Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|3,000
|Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|875
|East Suffolk And North Essex NHS Foundation Trust
|3,051
|James Paget University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|2,200
|Mid And South Essex NHS Foundation Trust
|4,838
|Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|1,578
|Norfolk And Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|1,898
|North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust
|3,700
|Queen Elizabeth Hospital Kings Lynn NHS Trust
|1,900
|The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust
|400
|West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust
|2,660
|West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust
|2,700
|Total
|£299,723