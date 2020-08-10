Prime Minister confirms funding to prepare the NHS for winter

Today the Prime Minister will confirm 117 Trusts will be allocated share of £300 million to upgrade A&E facilities

New funding will help the NHS prepare for winter and the risk from further outbreaks of coronavirus

Upgrades to hospital infrastructure comes as the Prime Minister committed to building back better and faster

PM reassures people A&Es are safe to visit and urges anyone in need of emergency treatment to access it

NHS trusts across the country have today been allocated a share of £300 million to upgrade their facilities ahead of winter, the Prime Minister will confirm.

The PM will also urge the public to feel confident to visit A&E for the treatment they need, reassuring those who remain concerned that strict social distancing and hygiene measures are in place to protect patients.

Hospitals could use the new funding to expand waiting areas and increase the number of treatment cubicles, helping them boost A&E capacity by providing additional space, reducing overcrowding and improving infection control measures.

They could also increase the provision of same day emergency care and improve patient flow in the hospital to help the NHS respond to winter pressures and the risk from further outbreaks of coronavirus.

Projects will be completed by the start of next year so hospitals benefit from the upgrades during the peak of winter. Last year the PM also confirmed 20 hospitals will receive a share of £850 million to upgrade outdated facilities and equipment.

This comes after the PM committed to investing in world class infrastructure, and building back better and faster to help support our economic recovery and jobs.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

We continue to deliver on our promise to build back better and faster, with £300 million allocated today for NHS trusts to upgrade their facilities and improve A&E capacity. These upgrades will help our fantastic NHS prepare for the winter months, helping them to deliver essential services and reduce the risk of coronavirus infections. Thanks to the hard work and tireless efforts of NHS staff throughout the pandemic, our A&Es have remained open for the public. It’s vital that those who need emergency treatment this winter access it, and for those who remain concerned about visiting hospitals, let me assure you that the NHS has measures in place to keep people safe.

Health Minister Edward Argar said:

Our NHS did an amazing job to ensure emergency care continued to be available for everyone who needed it during the peak of this pandemic. Today, we are announcing the details of the Trusts across the country who will receive a share of £300 million to upgrade their A&Es and support emergency care to help them to continue to deliver safe and accessible services throughout the normally busy winter period. This funding is part of our record investment in NHS infrastructure to ensure our health services continue to meet the needs of the present and to be fit for future demands placed upon it.

This funding forms part of an extra £1.5 billion capital funding announced by the PM.

Last month, the PM confirmed an additional £3 billion of funding to the NHS in England to get ready for winter. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will also receive additional funds. This will allow the NHS to continue to use the extra hospital capacity acquired from the independent sector, maintain the Nightingale hospitals until the end of March and expand their flu vaccination programme.

To further support A&Es this winter, anyone with a non-emergency care need is urged to contact 111 (online or by phone) or their GP first.

Full List of Regional Allocations:

Region Sum of Estimated capital cost (£000’s) Midlands 50,067 Birmingham Women’s And Children’s NHS Foundation Trust 850 George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust 3,000 Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 1,000 Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust 2,900 Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust 2,000 Sandwell And West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust 4,000 Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 2,000 Shrewsbury And Telford Hospital NHS Trust 2,000 South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust 2,000 The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust 3,000 The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust 1,720 United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust 2,000 University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust 6,997 University Hospitals Of Derby And Burton NHS Foundation Trust 4,000 University Hospitals Of Leicester NHS Trust 2,000 University Hospitals Of North Midlands NHS Trust 4,300 Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust 4,100 Wye Valley NHS Trust 2,000 Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 200

North East And Yorkshire 53,760 Airedale NHS Foundation Trust 224 Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 3,971 Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 4,888 Calderdale And Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust 2,252 County Durham And Darlington NHS Foundation Trust 3,760 Doncaster And Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 1,850 Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust 1,435 Harrogate And District NHS Foundation Trust 527 Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust 4,297 Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust 5,389 Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust 2,607 North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust 4,000 North Tees And Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust 3,000 Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust 1,000 Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust 2,049 Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 1,700 South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 3,180 South Tyneside And Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust 3,745 The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 1,000 The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust 1,950 York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 936

North West 46,100 Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust 1,441 Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 2,785 Bolton NHS Foundation Trust 2,564 East Cheshire NHS Trust 2,209 Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust 701 Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 6,054 Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 1,921 Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust 4,861 Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Trust 1,921 Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust 1,441 Southport And Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust 1,729 St Helens And Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust 3,842 Stockport NHS Foundation Trust 3,611 Tameside And Glossop Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust 1,897 University Hospitals Of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust 1,921 Warrington And Halton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 4,322 Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 1,441 Wrightington, Wigan And Leigh NHS Foundation Trust 1,441

South East 44,163 Brighton And Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust 3,700 Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust 900 Dartford And Gravesham NHS Trust 2,553 East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust 3,700 Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust 1,820 Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 1,505 Kent And Medway STP 750 Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust 1,500 Maidstone And Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust 2,817 Medway NHS Foundation Trust 857 Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 3,600 Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust 4,520 Royal Surrey County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 500 Surrey And Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust 2,200 Surrey Heartlands Health And Care Partnership 541 University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust 9,000 Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 3,700

South West 27,400 Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 4,400 North Bristol NHS Trust 1,900 Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust 2,346 Poole Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 1,759 Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust 2,800 Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust 2,500 Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust 2,000 Somerset Partnership NHS Foundation Trust 1,245 The Royal Bournemouth And Christchurch Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 2,500 University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust 4,000 University Hospitals Bristol And Weston NHS Foundation Trust 1,200 Yeovil District Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 750

London 49,633 Barking, Havering And Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust 4,100 Barts Health NHS Trust 6,410 Chelsea And Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 1,573 Croydon Health Services NHS Trust 2,587 Epsom And St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust 6,100 Guy’s And St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust 2,460 Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 2,700 Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust 1,430 King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 2,981 Kingston Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 790 Lewisham And Greenwich NHS Trust 1,500 London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust 2,843 North Middlesex University Hospital NHS Trust 4,400 Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust 2,466 St George’s University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 2,521 The Hillingdon Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 4,103 University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 294 Whittington Health NHS Trust 375