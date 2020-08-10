Press release

Prime Minister confirms funding to prepare the NHS for winter

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces the 117 Trusts allocated share of £300 million to upgrade A&E facilities.

Published 11 August 2020
From:
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street, Department of Health and Social Care, Edward Argar MP, and The Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP
  • Today the Prime Minister will confirm 117 Trusts will be allocated share of £300 million to upgrade A&E facilities
  • New funding will help the NHS prepare for winter and the risk from further outbreaks of coronavirus
  • Upgrades to hospital infrastructure comes as the Prime Minister committed to building back better and faster
  • PM reassures people A&Es are safe to visit and urges anyone in need of emergency treatment to access it

NHS trusts across the country have today been allocated a share of £300 million to upgrade their facilities ahead of winter, the Prime Minister will confirm.

The PM will also urge the public to feel confident to visit A&E for the treatment they need, reassuring those who remain concerned that strict social distancing and hygiene measures are in place to protect patients.

Hospitals could use the new funding to expand waiting areas and increase the number of treatment cubicles, helping them boost A&E capacity by providing additional space, reducing overcrowding and improving infection control measures.

They could also increase the provision of same day emergency care and improve patient flow in the hospital to help the NHS respond to winter pressures and the risk from further outbreaks of coronavirus.

Projects will be completed by the start of next year so hospitals benefit from the upgrades during the peak of winter. Last year the PM also confirmed 20 hospitals will receive a share of £850 million to upgrade outdated facilities and equipment.

This comes after the PM committed to investing in world class infrastructure, and building back better and faster to help support our economic recovery and jobs.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

We continue to deliver on our promise to build back better and faster, with £300 million allocated today for NHS trusts to upgrade their facilities and improve A&E capacity.

These upgrades will help our fantastic NHS prepare for the winter months, helping them to deliver essential services and reduce the risk of coronavirus infections.

Thanks to the hard work and tireless efforts of NHS staff throughout the pandemic, our A&Es have remained open for the public.

It’s vital that those who need emergency treatment this winter access it, and for those who remain concerned about visiting hospitals, let me assure you that the NHS has measures in place to keep people safe.

Health Minister Edward Argar said:

Our NHS did an amazing job to ensure emergency care continued to be available for everyone who needed it during the peak of this pandemic.

Today, we are announcing the details of the Trusts across the country who will receive a share of £300 million to upgrade their A&Es and support emergency care to help them to continue to deliver safe and accessible services throughout the normally busy winter period.

This funding is part of our record investment in NHS infrastructure to ensure our health services continue to meet the needs of the present and to be fit for future demands placed upon it.

This funding forms part of an extra £1.5 billion capital funding announced by the PM.

Last month, the PM confirmed an additional £3 billion of funding to the NHS in England to get ready for winter. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will also receive additional funds. This will allow the NHS to continue to use the extra hospital capacity acquired from the independent sector, maintain the Nightingale hospitals until the end of March and expand their flu vaccination programme.

To further support A&Es this winter, anyone with a non-emergency care need is urged to contact 111 (online or by phone) or their GP first.

Full List of Regional Allocations:

Region Sum of Estimated capital cost (£000’s)
Midlands 50,067
Birmingham Women’s And Children’s NHS Foundation Trust 850
George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust 3,000
Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 1,000
Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust 2,900
Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust 2,000
Sandwell And West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust 4,000
Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 2,000
Shrewsbury And Telford Hospital NHS Trust 2,000
South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust 2,000
The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust 3,000
The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust 1,720
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust 2,000
University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust 6,997
University Hospitals Of Derby And Burton NHS Foundation Trust 4,000
University Hospitals Of Leicester NHS Trust 2,000
University Hospitals Of North Midlands NHS Trust 4,300
Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust 4,100
Wye Valley NHS Trust 2,000
Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 200
North East And Yorkshire 53,760
Airedale NHS Foundation Trust 224
Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 3,971
Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 4,888
Calderdale And Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust 2,252
County Durham And Darlington NHS Foundation Trust 3,760
Doncaster And Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 1,850
Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust 1,435
Harrogate And District NHS Foundation Trust 527
Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust 4,297
Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust 5,389
Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust 2,607
North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust 4,000
North Tees And Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust 3,000
Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust 1,000
Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust 2,049
Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 1,700
South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 3,180
South Tyneside And Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust 3,745
The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 1,000
The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust 1,950
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 936
North West 46,100
Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust 1,441  
Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 2,785  
Bolton NHS Foundation Trust 2,564
East Cheshire NHS Trust 2,209
Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust 701
Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 6,054
Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 1,921
Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust 4,861
Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Trust 1,921
Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust 1,441
Southport And Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust 1,729
St Helens And Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust 3,842
Stockport NHS Foundation Trust 3,611
Tameside And Glossop Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust 1,897
University Hospitals Of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust 1,921
Warrington And Halton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 4,322
Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 1,441
Wrightington, Wigan And Leigh NHS Foundation Trust 1,441
South East 44,163
Brighton And Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust 3,700
Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust 900
Dartford And Gravesham NHS Trust 2,553
East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust 3,700
Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust 1,820
Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 1,505
Kent And Medway STP 750
Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust 1,500
Maidstone And Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust 2,817
Medway NHS Foundation Trust 857
Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 3,600
Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust 4,520
Royal Surrey County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 500
Surrey And Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust 2,200
Surrey Heartlands Health And Care Partnership 541
University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust 9,000
Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 3,700
South West 27,400
Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 4,400
North Bristol NHS Trust 1,900
Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust 2,346
Poole Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 1,759
Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust 2,800
Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust 2,500
Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust 2,000
Somerset Partnership NHS Foundation Trust 1,245
The Royal Bournemouth And Christchurch Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 2,500
University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust 4,000
University Hospitals Bristol And Weston NHS Foundation Trust 1,200
Yeovil District Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 750
London 49,633
Barking, Havering And Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust 4,100
Barts Health NHS Trust 6,410
Chelsea And Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 1,573
Croydon Health Services NHS Trust 2,587
Epsom And St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust 6,100
Guy’s And St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust 2,460
Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 2,700
Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust 1,430
King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 2,981
Kingston Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 790
Lewisham And Greenwich NHS Trust 1,500
London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust 2,843
North Middlesex University Hospital NHS Trust 4,400
Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust 2,466
St George’s University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 2,521
The Hillingdon Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 4,103
University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 294
Whittington Health NHS Trust 375
East 28,800
Bedfordshire Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 3,000
Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 875
East Suffolk And North Essex NHS Foundation Trust 3,051
James Paget University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 2,200
Mid And South Essex NHS Foundation Trust 4,838
Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 1,578
Norfolk And Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 1,898
North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust 3,700
Queen Elizabeth Hospital Kings Lynn NHS Trust 1,900
The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust 400
West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust 2,660
West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust 2,700
Total £299,723
Published 11 August 2020