Prime Minister appoints new Grenfell Tower Inquiry panel members

The Prime Minister has today (30 May) confirmed the appointment of Professor Nabeel Hamdi and Thouria Istephan to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry panel for Phase 2 of its work.

Professor Hamdi, an accomplished academic with an international reputation in housing and participatory design and planning, and Ms Istephan, a widely respected partner at Foster + Partners architectural practice, will join the Inquiry panel for Phase 2.

On the appointments, the Prime Minister said:

I am confident these new appointments will ensure the Inquiry panel has the diversity of skills and experience necessary for the scope and complexity of issues to be investigated by Phase 2 of the Inquiry’s work. This will help get to the truth of what happened, deliver justice and ensure that a tragedy like the fire in Grenfell Tower can never happen again.

The exchange of letters between the Prime Minister and the Inquiry Chair about the appointments can be found here.

