Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary meeting with Libyan Prime Minister Serraj: 9 May 2019

On Thursday 9 May, the Prime Minister and the Foreign Secretary met with Libyan Government of National Accord Prime Minister Fayez Al-Serraj at 10 Downing Street.

They discussed the UK’s commitment to building international support for a ceasefire and the need for all sides to make compromises in the pursuit of peace.

Speaking after the meeting, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said:

The UK government shares Prime Minister Serraj’s grave concern at the situation across Libya, where the security and humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate. Recent violence has caused the displacement of thousands of people and blocked emergency aid to casualties, including civilians. It is imperative that all parties respect International Humanitarian Law. In our discussions today, we called on Prime Minister Serraj to encourage all sides to commit to a ceasefire, secure humanitarian access for those desperately in need and return to UN-led political negotiations. We’ve been clear that there can be no military solution in Libya – diplomacy is the only way to bring this bloodshed and uncertainty to a close.

