Prime Minister and Chancellor launch new Business Council

Today the Prime Minister will chair the first meeting of a new Business Council established to work with government to fuel COVID-19 economic recovery and future growth plans.

The Build Back Better Council will bring together a broad range of business leaders from across the whole British economy to work in partnership with the government to unlock investment, boost job creation, promote Global Britain and level up the whole of the UK.

The Build Back Better Council will be comprised of 30 members representing industries from retail and hospitality, to finance, science and technology. It will be co-chaired by the Prime Minister and Chancellor, with the Business Secretary as a standing member, and other Cabinet Ministers attending as required – the Trade Secretary will join the first meeting.

At the first meeting, which will take place virtually, the Prime Minister will update leaders on the current COVID-19 situation, including the vaccine roll-out, as well as plans to rebuild the economy after the crisis has passed. Council members will share their views on the economy, provide a commercial perspective on policy and highlight obstacles and solutions to economic recovery.

Whilst recognising that the short term will be difficult, the Prime Minister and the Chancellor are committed to making sure that we will be ready to kickstart our economy as soon as we can, so vital work continues across government on supporting job creation, improving skills, opening up new investment, cementing the UK’s position as a science superpower, delivering a once in a generation investment programme in infrastructure, launching a green industrial revolution and enabling our entrepreneurs to scale their businesses.

The government will take this opportunity as a truly independent country to forge our own economic and global path and we will explore how the opportunities outside the EU can help aid our recovery.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

We know the best way to rebuild our economy is to beat Covid which is why we have invested billions in new vaccines and a national testing operation so that we can reopen the economy safely as soon as possible in the future. But despite this we – like many other countries – face a huge economic challenge. And as we recover from this crisis it won’t be enough to just go back to normal – our promise will be to Build Back Better and level up opportunity for people and businesses across the UK. This Build Back Better Council will ensure that government and businesses continue to work closely together. It will provide an important forum for frank feedback on our recovery plans and will help ensure the steps we are taking are the right ones.

The Business Council will meet quarterly, but with further meetings agreed with the Prime Minister and Chancellor if required. Each member is appointed to the Council for a term of 12 months.

It will complement the wide range of engagement with businesses, business representative groups and trades unions across the whole of Government.

Bernard Looney, CEO of BP said:

I am a big believer in British business and the Prime Minister’s push to create a cleaner, greener, more inclusive economy. I am also an advocate for UK companies working with government to build back better from the pandemic. I feel honoured to be part of the Business Council and hugely optimistic that together we can help create a stronger, fairer economy where everyone wins - and where Britain is even more competitive in the global market.

Dame Sharon White, Chair of the John Lewis Partnership said:

I am delighted that the Prime Minister and Chancellor have established a new Business Council. We are facing some of our greatest ever challenges as a country and we are much better placed to tackle them with Government and business working side by side.

List of Council members

Isabel Dedring, Arup

Leo Quinn, Balfour Beatty

Stephen Welton, BGF

Rachel Lord, Blackrock

Bernard Looney, BP

Sean Doyle, British Airways

Philip Jansen, BT

Poppy Gustafsson, Darktrace

Penny James, Direct Line

Ronan Harris, Google

Emma Walmsley, GSK

Lord Deighton, Heathrow

Mark Tucker, HSBC

Dame Carolyn McCall, ITV

Thierry Bolloré, Jaguar Land Rover

Dame Sharon White, John Lewis Partnership

Robert MacLeod, Johnson Matthey

Cressida Hogg, Landsec

Nigel Wilson, Legal & General

Vivian Hunt, McKinsey & the CBI

Ron Kalifa, Network International

Karen Jones, Prezzo

Laxman Narasimhan, Reckitt Benckiser

Liv Garfield, Severn Trent

Carl Ennis, Siemens

Martin Murphy, Syncona

Ken Murphy, Tesco

Alan Jope, Unilever

Charlotte Hogg, Visa

Sir Ian Wood, Wood