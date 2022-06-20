Praise for Ukraine support as Defence industry offers more help
Industry leaders are praised by the Defence Secretary for their vital role in helping provide weapons, ammunition and logistical support to Ukraine
- Defence Secretary thanks defence industry leaders for their support to Ukraine
- Comes as nearly 300 innovative proposals submitted for funding to accelerate support for Ukraine
- New approaches could provide battle-winning solutions as UK warns the war could continue for years
The roundtable, convened at Downing Street with thirteen industry Chief Executives, comes as industry organisations across the country came forward to submit proposals that could accelerate the development of equipment for Ukraine’s armed forces.
The £25 million campaign fund – launched by Ministers in late May – focused on bolstering the existing provision for artillery, coastal defence and aerial systems. 295 proposals were received and sifting has begun, with a view to funding allocations beginning in the coming weeks.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said:
Backed by our formidable Defence industry, the UK has been one of the global leaders in providing military assistance to support Ukraine’s armed forces. Their creativity and commitment to this complex and demanding problem has been invaluable to helping resist the Russian invasion.
As this unprovoked attack continues and Russia’s tactics change, we are working closely with industry partners to provide innovative solutions that will bolster the heroic Ukrainian efforts for the coming weeks and months.
Through the £25 million innovation fund, the Government believes drawing on UK expertise across the defence industry, including from innovative small and medium-sized enterprises, could provide battle-winning solutions for the Ukrainian forces.
The UK has already committed more than £2.8 billion to support Ukraine through humanitarian aid and grants, as well as military kit including 120 armoured vehicles, air defence systems and more than 6,500 anti-tank missiles.
Background
The thirteen industry organisations in attendance were:
- Airbus
- Babcock
- BAE Systems
- Leonardo
- Lockheed Martin
- MBDA
- Northrop Grumman
- QinetiQ
- Raytheon
- Rheinmetall
- Saab
- Supacat
- Thales UK
Our military support so far amounts to over £750m and includes:
- The multiple launch rocket system (M270 weapon system) and associated munitions (M31A1)
- More than 5,000 NLAW anti-tank missiles
- More than 200 Javelin anti-tank missiles
- 120 armoured vehicles
- 1,360 anti-structure munitions
- 5 Air Defence systems, including Starstreak missiles
- 4.5 tonnes of plastic explosives
- Stormer vehicles fitted with launchers for anti-air missiles.
- New anti-ship missile systems
- More than 400,000 rounds of small-arms munitions
- More than 200,000 pieces of non-lethal aid including helmets, body armour, rangefinders and medical equipment
- Electronic warfare equipment
- Counter battery radar systems
- GPS jamming equipment
- Thousands of night vision devices
- Dozens of heavy lift UAV systems to provide logistical support to isolated forces
- Over 20 M109 155mm artillery guns, purchased on the open market and refurbished