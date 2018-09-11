PM's Zero Emissions Vehicle Summit roundtable: 11 September 2018

A Downing Street spokesman said:

The Prime Minister hosted a roundtable for a number of leading supply chain companies at the UK’s first Zero Emissions Vehicle Summit in Birmingham today.

During the discussions she set out the government’s plan for all new cars and vans to be zero emissions by 2040 and they discussed how to drive international investment in the growing sector.

On Brexit, the Prime Minister set out how the proposals in the Chequers plan would protect manufacturing jobs by ensuring frictionless trade could continue with the EU.

The International Trade Secretary Liam Fox added that we were working positively and constructively towards a deal with the EU and outlined how the Implementation Period we have already agreed will provide certainty for businesses on both sides.

The meeting concluded with the Prime Minister reaffirming her commitment to the sector and reiterating the importance of continued collaboration between government and the automotive industry.