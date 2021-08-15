PM's calls with the NATO Secretary General and UN Secretary General: 15 August 2021

This afternoon the Prime Minister spoke to the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the UN Secretary General António Guterres about the current situation in Afghanistan.

He welcomed the joined-up international efforts to get foreign nationals, Afghan contractors and humanitarian workers to safety in recent days.

The Prime Minister emphasised the need for a coordinated and concerted effort from the international community in the coming months to tackle the extremist threat and address the humanitarian emergency in Afghanistan.

He stressed the importance of any recognition of a new Afghan Government happening on a joint, rather than unilateral, basis.

The Prime Minister called for meetings of NATO’s North Atlantic Council and the UN Security Council to take place as soon as possible to enable high-level international discussions on these issues.