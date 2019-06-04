PM words on D-Day commemorations: 5 June 2019

As she prepares to host leaders and representatives from 15 nations to honour D-Day veterans at historic commemorations in Portsmouth, Theresa May underlined the importance of continued western unity:

The Normandy landings 75 years ago were a moment of historic international cooperation.

And it is right that at the heart of today’s commemorations are the veterans who fought to secure the liberty and the peace that we now enjoy.

The global challenges we face today are different in their origin and nature. But as we confront new and evolving threats to our security it is more important than ever that we continue to stand together in upholding our shared values and way of life.

That’s why the UK has this week committed our Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers and F-35 fighter jets to support the efforts of NATO forces to preserve the security and collective defence of our allies.

As I host leaders from around the world today to mark this significant moment in our shared history, we will together reflect on the continued importance of the western alliance for all our countries’ security and prosperity.

And as we unite to pay tribute to those whose bravery and sacrifice on the beaches of Normandy marked a turning point in the Second World War, we will vow never to forget the debt we owe them.

Their solidarity and determination in the defence of our freedom remains a lesson to us all. And we will continue to stand up for the values of democracy, justice and tolerance that so many died to preserve.