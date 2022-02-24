PM virtual meeting with G7 leaders: 24 February 2022

The Prime Minister attended a virtual meeting of G7 leaders this afternoon on the response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Following an update from the NATO Secretary General, the Prime Minister stressed the gravity of the situation we are currently facing in Ukraine.

He said that it was clear that President Putin was trying to subjugate the people of Ukraine using extreme violence. He reiterated that Putin must fail in his ambitions.

The Prime Minister outlined the economic steps the UK will take to punish President Putin and his regime for their actions. He told G7 partners that this is an historic turning point for the world, and the international community will be judged on our response. He urged fellow leaders to work together as one to do everything in their power to isolate Putin politically, economically and militarily.

The Prime Minister also underscored the need to support the Ukrainian people and updated leaders on the steps the UK has taken to bolster the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

He thanked the German Chancellor for convening G7 leaders and looked forward to discussions with all NATO leaders tomorrow.