PM trilateral meeting with Italy and Albania: 16 December 2023

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama today at Palazzo Chigi in Rome.

The leaders agreed on the vital importance of tackling the scourge of illegal migration and the shared sense of urgency that they feel on this issue.

They welcomed progress to date and agreed to intensify joint UK, Italian and Albanian activity to tackle Organised Immigration Crime, including law enforcement cooperation.

The leaders discussed the new asylum agreements that each country has established in order to prevent illegal migration. They agreed that innovative structural solutions, like the UK’s Rwanda policy, were necessary to break the model of people smugglers and regain control of movement into and across Europe.

They also noted that the UK, Albania and Italy have a vital role and shared interest in ensuring security and stability in the Western Balkans. They agreed to remain in contact on next steps.