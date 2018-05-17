PM trilateral meeting with Chancellor Merkel and President Macron: 17 May 2018

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

In a trilateral meeting in the margins of the Western Balkans Summit in Sofia, Prime Minister Theresa May met with Chancellor Merkel and President Macron to discuss the decision by the US to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA).

The leaders reiterated their firm commitment to ensuring the deal is upheld, stressing it is important for our shared security. They pledged to work with the remaining parties to the deal to this end.

The leaders stressed that Iran must continue to meet its own obligations under the deal.

The leaders reiterated their concerns about Iran’s ballistic missile programme and its regional activities, which clearly contribute to the destabilisation of its neighbours. They restated their commitment to tackling these issues.