PM to meet ministers from devolved nations at Joint Ministerial Committee

The First Ministers of Scotland and Wales, along with representatives from the Northern Ireland Civil Service, will come to Downing Street for an update on the negotiations and to discuss recent progress on Clause 11 of the EU Withdrawal Bill, which would see the vast majority of returning devolved powers directly transferred to Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast. Domestic issues and the importance of Northern Ireland’s continued involvement in the process, in the absence of an Executive, will also be discussed.

The Prime Minister will make clear her absolute commitment to devolution, strengthening the Union and delivering legal certainty for businesses and consumers across the UK as we forge a new, deep and special partnership with the EU.

She will also confirm the government’s intention for the devolved nations to not only maintain their existing powers once we leave the EU but also gain significant new decision-making abilities, including across issues such as water quality and energy efficiency.

The devolved administrations will also be given an update on the latest on the investigation into the incident in Salisbury.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, the Prime Minister Theresa May said: