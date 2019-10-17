PM to chair new Cabinet Committee on Climate Change

The Prime Minister is announcing today, Thursday 17 October, that he will chair a new Cabinet Committee on Climate Change. This will drive further action across government to protect our environment, reduce emissions and improve air quality.

The first government committee of its kind, it will bring together ministers responsible for domestic and international climate change policy and provide a forum to hold departments to account for their actions to combat climate change.

This will ensure that the action we take here in the UK to deliver on our net zero commitment and our wider international effort to tackle climate change properly support and reinforce each other.

Getting to net zero emissions by 2050 will require profound change across government, and across society, and the Committee will play an essential role in co-ordinating this strategy.

The Committee will also oversee the UK’s preparations to host the UN’s major climate summit COP26, in November 2020.

The Committee will include representation from the departments responsible for taking this agenda forward including the Foreign Secretary, the Chancellor, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, the Business Secretary, the Environment Secretary, the Transport Secretary, the International Development Secretary and the Housing Secretary.

The Prime Minister said: