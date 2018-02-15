Press release
PM Statement on the election of the new President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa
Prime Minister Theresa May congratulates the new President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa.
The Prime Minister said:
My warm congratulations to President Ramaphosa on his election by Parliament today.
The United Kingdom greatly values its dynamic and forward-looking partnership with South Africa, underpinned by the strong people-to-people and business ties between our countries. I look forward to working closely with President Ramaphosa to help build a healthier, more secure and prosperous future for both our countries.
I very much hope to see the President at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London in April.
Published 15 February 2018