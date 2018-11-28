PM promises deal which works for Scotland

Prime Minister Theresa May will today set out how the Brexit deal agreed with the EU protects jobs and trade while providing new opportunities for Scotland’s fishing industry and exporters.

During a visit near Glasgow, she will speak to factory workers and outline how the deal provides certainty for employers and their staff.

The deal reached in Brussels on Sunday creates a free trade area for goods with no tariffs, fees or charges – the first such agreement of its kind between an advanced economy and the EU.

Over the past week, Diageo, National Farming Union Scotland, the Scotch Whisky Association and BAE Systems have expressed their support for the deal and publicly warned about the potential consequences of ‘no deal’ for Scotland.

She will also say that, as well as giving clarity to business, the deal delivers for Scottish fishermen by taking back control of our waters.

This will enhance the fortunes of the fishing industry and allow it to take advantage of the opportunities championed by groups such as the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation.

For the first time in four decades, the UK will also be free to strike its own trade deals with non-EU countries – providing further opportunity for iconic exports such as Scottish smoked salmon and Scotch whisky.

