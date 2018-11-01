PM meets European Round Table of Industrialists: 1 November 2018

The Prime Minister welcomed representatives from the European Round Table of Industrialists ( ERT ) to Downing Street to discuss the progress on Brexit negotiations and hear from some of Europe’s leading businesses about their priorities. The Brexit Secretary and Business Secretary were also present.

First, she recognised the ERT ’s valuable contribution to the economy as major multinational companies in the UK and across Europe.

The Prime Minister set out that since their previous meeting, the vision for the future economic partnership with the European Union had been published. The plan would protect frictionless trade, which is in the interests of both UK and EU businesses, employees and citizens. The Prime Minister emphasised that the proposals would not only ensure there was no hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, but it would also safeguard jobs, just-in-time manufacturing and integrated supply chains, all of which are important to business.

Second, the Prime Minister spoke about the good progress in negotiations, with 95% of the Withdrawal Agreement complete and with agreement on the structure and scope of the Future Framework. She reiterated that she was confident a deal would be reached.

The Prime Minister heard from the ERT about their priorities, and all agreed that it was in everyone’s interests to secure a good deal for both sides and provide clarity for businesses and employees in the UK and across Europe. The Prime Minister emphasised her commitment to achieving this and all agreed the importance of getting a deal as soon as possible.

Finally, at the end of the meeting, she thanked them for the useful and constructive discussion, which would continue in future.

