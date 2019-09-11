PM meets businesses from across Northern Ireland

A Downing Street spokesman said:

The Prime Minister welcomed more than 100 business leaders from across Northern Ireland to a reception at 10 Downing Street on Wednesday.

He said the government will keep doing all it can to get Stormont up and running again and boost business in Northern Ireland; he applauded that unemployment in the nation is now at a record low of 2.8%.

The government has announced £300m in new funding for growth deals – having already allocated £350m for the Belfast City Deal – and the recent Spending Round included more than £400m of spending in Northern Ireland.

The Prime Minister added that we remain committed to the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement and stand ready to support Northern Ireland businesses as the UK prepares for Brexit on 31st October.