PM meeting with US Secretary of State Blinken: 4 May 2021

Downing Street spokesperson said:

“The Prime Minister met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Downing Street today.

“The Secretary of State is in London to attend the G7 Foreign Ministers’ meeting, and he and the Prime Minister discussed the UK’s ambition for our G7 Presidency and the close alignment between UK and US foreign policy. They agreed that UK-US cooperation will be instrumental in achieving progress on tackling Covid, protecting the environment and other international priorities. They also welcomed wider work the UK and US are doing together in areas such as trade and defence.

“The Prime Minister and Secretary Blinken agreed that the global roll out of vaccines will be key to defeating the coronavirus pandemic. They underlined the importance of G7 work in this area, including efforts to increase international manufacturing capability.

“They also discussed a number of foreign policy issues including Afghanistan, Iran and China.

“The Prime Minister looked forward to welcoming President Biden to the UK when he makes his first overseas visit to the G7 in June.”