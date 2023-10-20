PM meeting with the President of the Palestinian Authority: 20 October 2023

The Prime Minister met President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, in Cairo today.

The Prime Minister expressed his deep condolences for the loss of civilian lives in Gaza, including the terrible destruction of the Al Ahli hospital earlier this week.

The leaders agreed on the need for all parties to take steps to protect civilians, and civilian infrastructure, and minimise the loss of innocent lives. They condemned Hamas’ terrorism and stressed that Hamas do not represent the Palestinian people.

The Prime Minister underscored his commitment to opening up humanitarian access to Gaza to alleviate the suffering of thousands of people who desperately need food, water and medicine. He updated on his conversations with Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Sisi on this subject.

The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s long-standing commitment to the two-state solution and to achieving a future where Israelis and Palestinians can live in peace and security.