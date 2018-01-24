PM meeting with Swiss President: 24 January 2018

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

The Prime Minister met President Alain Berset of the Swiss Confederation in Davos this evening.

They discussed how they want to continue the excellent relations which exist between the two countries once Britain leaves the European Union.

The Prime Minister confirmed the UK’s intention to agree an implementation period with the European Union, which will give certainty to businesses and ensure they only have to adapt to a single set of changes.

She also welcomed the leadership which Switzerland is showing on tackling the scourge of modern slavery.

They went on to discuss the importance of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and countering the destabilising activity which Iran is carrying out in the region.