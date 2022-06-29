PM meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinistö: 29 June 2022

The Prime Minister reiterated his staunch support for Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership aspirations. He described their accession as a great step forward for NATO and welcomed the progress made since his visits to Sweden and Finland last month.

The Prime Minister said that the membership of two more pro-peace democracies will permanently strengthen our defensive Alliance, helping to keep us all safe.

The Prime Minister updated on his recent visit to Kyiv. The leaders discussed the need to oppose Russian threats and intimidation in all its guises. That includes by ensuring that the people of Ukraine have the tools they need to turn the tide in Putin’s futile war of aggression – they agreed that Putin is offering Ukraine no other option.